Rathmines is getting a new zero-waste health food store

The Source Bulk Foods is coming to Rathmines.

Ireland is the top producer of plastic waste in Europe according to recent statistics. Hoping to revolutionise the way we shop and cut down on the country’s plastic usage, The Source Bulk Foods will open a zero-waste health food shop in Rathmines this December.

Originally born in Australia back in 2012, it made its way to the UK in 2018. Having already helped communities abroad save an estimated 600,000 single-use plastics, the company will arrive in Dublin just in time for Christmas.

Changing the way we buy groceries, the guys are big fans of the zero-waste movement.

On offer, there will be over 450 quality ingredients, all housed in eco-savvy containers. The range will cater to all sorts of dietary requirements from vegan to paleo, dairy-free, organic and even gluten-free.

Promising to provide quality ingredients and products without unnecessary packaging, it will be a sustainable haven of epic proportions.

The store will allow customers the chance to pull their own honey, buy Kombucha on tap and refill their laundry liquids, shampoos and cleaning products.

And they even make their own nut butter onsite-with no added sugar, salt or palm oil. Pretty much all bases covered there.

Speaking on the matter, Managing Director at The Source Bulk Foods commented: “We believe the community here is as enthusiastic as we are when it comes to decreasing the amount of single-use plastic, and we can’t wait to open the doors to welcome our new customers.”

The company’s first-ever shop in Dublin, the new neighbourhood locality will serve the foodies and eco-conscious shoppers of Dublin 6 from next month.