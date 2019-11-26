Rathmines is getting a new zero-waste health food store

The Source Bulk Foods is coming to Rathmines.
Ireland is the top producer of plastic waste in Europe according to recent statistics. Hoping to revolutionise the way we shop and cut down on the country’s plastic usage, The Source Bulk Foods will open a zero-waste health food shop in Rathmines this December.
View this post on Instagram
GUESS WHO is coming to Dublin, Ireland?! 🇮🇪 The Source Bulk Foods! 🙌 More information coming soon, but we're set to open December, 2019 in Rathmines. 😀 . . . #sourcebulkfoods#zerowaste#ecofriendly#bulkfoods#plasticfree#ecofriendly#greenerplanet#bulkfoodstore#zerowaste#proudlyzerowaste#saynotoplastic#extinctionrebellion#reducingfoodwaste#thesourcebulkfoodsireland#discoverdublin#rathmines#zerowasteireland#ranelagh#rathgar#dublincity#ireland#vegandublin#irish#dublinfoodie
Originally born in Australia back in 2012, it made its way to the UK in 2018. Having already helped communities abroad save an estimated 600,000 single-use plastics, the company will arrive in Dublin just in time for Christmas.
Changing the way we buy groceries, the guys are big fans of the zero-waste movement.
View this post on Instagram
Spread the word about zero waste shopping with our The Source Bulk Foods merchandise. 😍 Will be available to purchase in-store. 💕 📷 @thesourcebushinn . . . sourcebulkfoods#zerowaste#ecofriendly#bulkfoods#plasticfree#ecofriendly#greenerplanet#bulkfoodstore#packagingfree#zerowaste#proudlyzerowaste#saynotoplastic#extinctionrebellion#thesourcebulkfoodsireland#discoverdublin#rathmines#zerowasteireland#ranelagh#rathgar#dublincity#ireland#vegandublin#irish#dublinfoodie#streetsahead#lovindublin
On offer, there will be over 450 quality ingredients, all housed in eco-savvy containers. The range will cater to all sorts of dietary requirements from vegan to paleo, dairy-free, organic and even gluten-free.
Promising to provide quality ingredients and products without unnecessary packaging, it will be a sustainable haven of epic proportions.
View this post on Instagram
Loving this by our friends from down under. 🥰 📷 @thesourcebulkfoods . . . sourcebulkfoods#zerowaste#ecofriendly#bulkfoods#plasticfree#ecofriendly#greenerplanet#bulkfoodstore#packagingfree#zerowaste#proudlyzerowaste#saynotoplastic#extinctionrebellion#thesourcebulkfoodsireland#discoverdublin#rathmines#zerowasteireland#ranelagh#rathgar#dublincity#ireland#vegandublin#irish#dublinfoodie#streetsahead#lovindublin
The store will allow customers the chance to pull their own honey, buy Kombucha on tap and refill their laundry liquids, shampoos and cleaning products.
View this post on Instagram
CLEANING SUPPLIES ~ more than just food? 🤔 Yep, we'll be stocking everything you'll need to make your home sparkle. ✨ White cleaning vinegar, toilet cleaner, multi-purpose spray, floor cleaner... . . . #sourcebulkfoods#zerowaste#ecofriendly#bulkfoods#plasticfree#ecofriendly#greenerplanet#bulkfoodstore#zerowaste#proudlyzerowaste#saynotoplastic#extinctionrebellion#reducingfoodwaste#thesourcebulkfoodsireland#discoverdublin#rathmines#zerowasteireland#ranelagh#rathgar#dublincity#ireland#vegandublin#irish#dublinfoodie
View this post on Instagram
LIQUIDS ~ dry goods is not all that we'll be stocking. 🐝 The liquids include honey, tamari, tahini, olive oil, rapeseed oil, sunflower oil, balsamic vinegar, apple cider vinegar... 😀 . . . #sourcebulkfoods#zerowaste#ecofriendly#bulkfoods#plasticfree#ecofriendly#greenerplanet#bulkfoodstore#zerowaste#proudlyzerowaste#saynotoplastic#extinctionrebellion#reducingfoodwaste#thesourcebulkfoodsireland#discoverdublin#rathmines#zerowasteireland#ranelagh#rathgar#dublincity#ireland#vegandublin#irish#dublinfoodie
And they even make their own nut butter onsite-with no added sugar, salt or palm oil. Pretty much all bases covered there.
View this post on Instagram
NUT BUTTER ~ Did we mention we make nut butter onsite too?! 💯 With no sugar, salt or palm oil added and coming in either peanut, cashew, almond, abc, hazelnut, choc- hazelnut.... 😌 . . . #sourcebulkfoods#zerowaste#ecofriendly#bulkfoods#plasticfree#ecofriendly#greenerplanet#bulkfoodstore#zerowaste#proudlyzerowaste#saynotoplastic#extinctionrebellion#reducingfoodwaste#thesourcebulkfoodsireland#discoverdublin#rathmines#zerowasteireland#ranelagh#rathgar#dublincity#ireland#vegandublin#irish#dublinfoodie
Speaking on the matter, Managing Director at The Source Bulk Foods commented: “We believe the community here is as enthusiastic as we are when it comes to decreasing the amount of single-use plastic, and we can’t wait to open the doors to welcome our new customers.”
View this post on Instagram
A beautiful sunny day here in Rathmines today. 😍 We're looking forward to our first Irish store opening in early December. 🍀 Who else is excited?! 🖐️ . . . #sourcebulkfoods#zerowaste#ecofriendly#bulkfoods#plasticfree#ecofriendly#greenerplanet#bulkfoodstore#packagingfree#zerowaste#proudlyzerowaste#saynotoplastic#extinctionrebellion#thesourcebulkfoodsireland#discoverdublin#rathmines#zerowasteireland#ranelagh#rathgar#dublincity#ireland#vegandublin#irish#dublinfoodie#streetsahead#lovindublin
The company’s first-ever shop in Dublin, the new neighbourhood locality will serve the foodies and eco-conscious shoppers of Dublin 6 from next month.