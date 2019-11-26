Close

The 'Frozen 2' mall is now open at The Square Tallaght

By James Fenton

November 26, 2019 at 4:28pm

You've brought your little ones to see the film and now they want to experience Frozen 2 in real life. If this is the scenario you find yourself in then you best start making your way to The Square Tallaght.

The shopping centre has opened up its Frozen 2 mall and it's everything any little fan of the movie could ever dream of. The new experience is in conjunction with Disney and features Frozen projections set up on huge sails that are sure to fill little eyes with wonder.

There is also the opportunity to have your picture taken with Elsa, Anna et al at a selfie screen at the mall. Frozen 2 is out in cinemas now and its themed section isn't the only attraction to arrive at The Square in recent days.

Santa Claus himself arrived at the centre to a rapturous reception over the weekend and, along with the Frozen display, it all makes for a joyous festive season in Tallaght.

Best not see Frozen 2 in the cinema and visit the mall in one day because the last thing you want to do is over-excite your little darlings.

The Frozen 2 mall at The Square Tallaght is now open.

