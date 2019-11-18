Dublin's 'cat fair' returns this weekend

No, I'm not kitten you.

The first and only event of its kind, the 'cat fair' takes place this weekend.

Organised by cat behaviourist Alice Chau-Ginguene, it’s basically Dublin’s answer to Cat Con.

The annual event, now in its third year, takes place across two days.

Catering to 20,000 visitors, fair-goers can browse various cat-centric products, various food options and even cat perfume. I’m not so convinced by that last one if I’m honest.

Not all products are just for your fluffy friends though. There will also be cat-inspired accessories, art and other such products, especially for cat owners.

You could even pick up some nifty Christmas gifts at one of the many stalls.

If shopping isn’t your thing, there will also be various lectures by industry experts. From veterinary surgeons to cat behaviourists to cat groomers and even a feline veterinary acupuncturist (who knew such a job existed?!), it’s the place to go to have all your burning questions answered.

The event will take place at the Clanna Gael Fontenoy GAA Club on November 24th. Kickstarting from 10am, it promises to be the purr-fect weekend for cat lovers.

Tickets, which cost €10 for an adult and €5 for a child, can be gotten here.

