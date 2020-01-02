The man, the myth, the legend.

Dublin’s David Bowie Festival returns next week to make sure that January 2020 gets off to the best possible start.

Sugar Club amongst others – over 20 events have already been revealed.

Celebrating the 50th anniversary of The Man Who Sold The World, this year’s festival will honour the legendary performer’s life and achievements.

What’s on the line-up?

There will be movie screenings, fashion exhibitions, quizzes, gigs, lectures, markets and much more.

Things kick off next Wednesday with an exhibition entitled 'Silhouettes and Shadows'. An ode to Bowie’s fascination with the Pre-Raphaelite Movement, the exhibit will feature fine art portraiture and sculpture.

Later that day there will be an I Heart Bowie tribute gig as well as a Bowie-themed silent disco in Whelans.

(Image courtesy of dublinbowiefestival.ie)

Other events throughout the festival range from lectures on Bowie’s techniques to a Bowie Ball, a screening of Labyrinth at the Lighthouse Cinema and even a David Bowie Brunch.

Make sure to call into the vinyl, merch and memorabilia market at The Church to pick up some swag.

Running from January 8th to January 12th. Be there or be very disappointed.

David Bowie - what an icon.