  Fallon & Byrne in Rathmines is closing permanently from today

Fallon & Byrne in Rathmines is closing permanently from today

By James Fenton

January 2, 2020 at 12:11pm

There's sad news for those living and working in Rathmines because Fallon & Byrne has just announced the closure of its branch in the area.

The company has taken to Instagram to deliver the news that the eatery, located in the Swan Centre, has been making a loss and 'acting decisively is what's best for the business overall.' The post adds that 'our Exchequer Street and People's Park locations will not be affected by the Rathmines closure.'

‪A note about Fallon & Byrne Rathmines ‬

Back in November, Fallon & Byrne's head chef Alessandro Capozzi was crowned the best pizzaiolo in Ireland and placed second in the world at the Campionato Nazionale DOC in Italy.

The news of Fallon & Byrne's Rathmines closure will no doubt be met with sadness by its regular clientele with many already lamenting the revelation in the comment section of the Instagram post.

A sad day for the parish, indeed.

