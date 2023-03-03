The unmissable Paddy's Day weekend event.

After two years of no Paddy's Day celebrations, it's still a novelty to get to celebrate it again. 2022 was mental, but 2023 has been looking to step things up even more.

Enter new food and drink festival, Me Auld Flower.

If you're preparing your Paddy's Day plans, we think you better add this new market to your list of potential activities. Based in Dublin's historic wholesale fruit, vegetable and flower market, this new Paddy's event is run by the same people as summer's Big Grill Festival.

There's a lot going on, so it's understandably a bit overwhelming, so we've done the honours of creating everything you need to know about Me Auld Flower festival, from what to eat, to what to drink, to what to do over the weekend.

When:

16th - 19th March 2023

Where:

Dublin City Fruit, Veg & Flower Market, Mary's Lane, Dublin 7

Ticket Prices:

Thursday 4pm-10pm €22 Ticket Price | €24 Door

Friday Day 11am-4pm €22 Ticket Price | €24 Door

Friday Evening 5pm-10pm €24 Ticket Price | €26 Door

Saturday Day 11am-4pm €24 Ticket Price | €26 Door

Saturday Evening 5pm-10pm €24 Ticket Price | €26 Door

Sunday 12pm-8pm €22 Ticket Price | €24 Door

You can book tickets HERE.

Food options:

Los Chicanos

If tacos are what you're after at Me Auld Flower, then Los Chicanos is what you want. Having tried them at Taste of Dublin last summer, I can honestly say they were one of my favourite offerings, putting together tasty and satiating tacos.

Bites by Kwanghi

We're hoping to see the spice-bag bao make an appearance at Me Auld Flower, which is one of Bites by Kwanghi's signature dishes.

Scúp

Whether the sun comes out or not over the Paddy's weekend or not, a gelato wouldn't go amiss. Irish business Scúp will be at Me Auld Flower to curb that craving with their award-winning product.

Big Fan Bao

If you're looking for something with the Michelin stamp of approval, Big Fan Bao is what you need. They made it onto the 2022 Michelin Guide and they specialise in bao buns, jiaozi (Chinese dumplings), and xiao chi.

Bahay

If you're as devastated that Bahay had to default on their Blanchardstown restaurant as we are, then you'll be buzzing to hear that they are making an appearance at Me Auld Flower.

For the most authentic Filipino food in Dublin, Bahay have got you sorted; chef Richie Castillo has years of experience, having worked in Clanbrassil House and Bastible before starting Bahay.

Pitt Bros BBQ

For some quality BBQ food, which you might have been missing over the cold few months we've been having, Pitt Bros BBQ will also be setting up at Me Auld Flower. If they're whipping up the same menu as they do in their George's Street premises, you can expect smoked sausages, pulled pork, beef ribs, and smoked brisket.

Activities:

Our very own Fiona Frawley will be hosting the Onion Eating contest, whereby anyone brave enough to enter will compete for the title of Onion Eating Champion. The contest will comprise of four rounds, starting off with a spring onion, then a shallot, onto a red onion, and finally a white onion, with the final round being timed to determine the winner.

You will not only secure the title, but also a €50 voucher to spend at the festival (on something that will hopefully get the taste of onions out of your mouth) (reread the above for inspiration).

If that somehow doesn't tickle your fancy, there's also a coddle cook-off for anyone who dares take on this iconic Irish recipe, cheese-tasting which is always a good time, and auld Dublin street games to participate in.

Header image via Instagram/meauldflowerfestival

