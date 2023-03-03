4 openers and 1 closure to be aware of in Dublin right now

Welcome to The Lovin Round Up, our weekly glance at Dublin's main hospitality headlines.

This week we've seen the expansion of a number of Dublin businesses, particularly cafés, and sadly said goodbye to one of the city's first vegan bakeries.

If you're looking for somewhere new to hit up, or wondering which spot you need to head to before it closes for good, we've rounded up all you need to know in one handy listicle.

Coffeeangel to open 6th Dublin café

A mainstay of the Dublin coffee scene, Coffeeangel are expanding with a 6th city location - this time on Hatch Street Upper, just a hop, skip and a jump away from Iveagh Gardens. More info on your new lunchtime coffee destination is HERE.

New micro-bakery Russell Street opens by Croke Park

Good news for the Dublin 1 danish lovers among you - a new bakery from the Tartine Organic Bakery team opened on Russell Street last month, serving freshly baked pastries and bread accompanied by speciality coffee from Imbibe. More on this new opener HERE.

Artybaker open third branch in Sandymount

It's been a great few months for Artybaker who've launched their third café, this time in Sandymount after only announcing their second branch in Kimmage a couple of months ago. More info on this new cruffin-wielding café HERE.

BóBós open fourth burger joint in Rathmines

Over the course of almost two decades, Bóbós and its patty-shaped empire has continued to sprawl across Dublin - this is the fourth location for the popular burger joint and as we know at this stage, all new openers go to Rathmines. More on this story HERE.

Bear Lemon, one of Ireland's first all-vegan bakeries announces closure

The latest in a series of closures for plant-based businesses, (Vegan Sandwich Co and Veginity have also closed their doors in recent months), Bear Lemon owner Ciara Lennon cited the rising costs of bills, overheads and energy as reasons for calling time on her Drumcondra-based business. More info on this story HERE.

Same time, same place next week for another glance at Dublin's main foodie news!

Header image via Bear Lemon/Coffeeangel

