This Irish burger joint has just opened a new spot in Rathmines

The Dublin 6 restaurant will be their fourth spot in Dublin.

After months of anticipation, Irish burger joint BóBós have just launched their new location in Rathmines. This will be the fourth BóBós Burgers restaurant in Dublin; they're already set up on Wexford Street, Dame Street, and Abbey Street.

BóBós first appeared on the Dublin scene in 2006 and has steadily grown over the last 17 years to become a staple burger spot in the city. Their Wexford Street restaurant came first, followed by their Temple Bar offering, and then their Abbey Street location in 2016.

BóBós prides itself on their quality ingredients; everything is locally sourced and they make their relishes and sauces from scratch.

Naturally they focus heavily beef burgers; they have 18 variations on their Rathmines menu, but you can also get chicken burgers, pork burgers, lamb burgers, as well as veggie and vegan patties.

In their new restaurant BóBós has a Beyond Meat offering with vegan cheese, apple relish, avocado, gherkins, jalapeños, onion, beef tomato, rocket, hot salsa and vegan mayo; basically they have something for everyone, no matter the dietary requirements.

You can find BóBós new Dublin 6 burger joint on Rathmines Road Lower.

Header images via Instagram/bobosburgers

