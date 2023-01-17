Everything you need to know about the Lunar New Year celebrations in Dublin

There's no shortage of ways to celebrate the Year of the Rabbit in Dublin.

We're just over halfway through January, and hopefully you've found ways to perk yourself up (even if temporarily) during an otherwise bleak and dreary month. If not, don't worry - Dublin's lineup of Lunar New Year celebrations should sort you right out.

As always, Asia Market are on the ball with an excellent schedule of events including cooking demos, a family-friendly street party and a Mad Hatter themed Chinese Tea Party, while the Dublin Lunar New Year programme has an array of art exhibitions, community celebrations and even a rice grain challenge (more on that shortly).

If you're looking for a way to get involved in the festivities, here's a round up of the events we're most looking forward to:

Food Trend Panel Discussion, Asia Market, Sunday 22nd Jan

If you've spent the first part of 2023 telling anyone who'll listen about your predicted food trends for this year, you may be interested in this free panel discussion from the experts. Led by Food Writer & Consultant Ali Dunworth, a panel of Dublin foodie experts will discuss the hottest new South East Asian food trends, and don't worry - those in attendance will have a chance to sample some of the food in question too.

Family-Friendly Festival, Drury Street, Sunday 29th Jan

A colourful, bustling display with a ten metre-long Chinese dragon dancing through Dublin City, a special lunar street market with stalls selling Asian arts and crafts and smaller tuk tuks doing the rounds with free samples for everyone to enjoy. There'll be complimentary gyoza, bao buns and mochi, as well as face painting, origami workshops and balloon animals for kids. Festivities take place from 12pm to 5pm.

Mad Hatter’s Chinese Tea Party Experience, Asia Market, Sunday 29th Jan

If the hustle and bustle of the market downstairs is a bit much, there's also a very special tea party for children between the ages of four and eight taking place in Asia Market itself from 12pm to 5pm. Kids can spend time with the Mad Hatter and enjoy Chinese tea and Asian treats by the White Rabbit, while Alice regales them with stories of traditional Chinese folk tales. €20 per child including a packed-to-the-brim goodie bag, and children must be accompanied by an adult.

Rice Grain Challenge at Chester Beatty Library, Sunday 29th Jan

As part of this tricky challenge you'll be invited to draw a picture on a grain of rice - patience and perseverance is advised. The challenge is completely free to enter and no booking is required - just pop in between 12:15pm and 2:15pm.

Rabbits in Motion Workshop, Hugh Lane Gallery, Saturday 28th Jan

This workshop at the Hugh Lane will show you how to draw your own stop-motion rabbit. Learn simple skills in drawing for animation and creating a stop-motion loop - suitable for kids big and small and a perfectly wholesome way to spend an afternoon, if you ask us.

Lunar New Year Community Celebration, Hill Street Playground, Saturday 28th Jan

Hill Street Family Resource Centre invites you to their 8th annual Lunar New Year Celebration - where Hill Street is transformed into a Chinese Wonderland with a variety of workshops as well as traditional Chinese music, performances and Lion Dancing. Check out the full lineup of workshops below:

Happy Year of the Rabbit!

