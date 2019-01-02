Folkster Has Announced It Will Be Having Its Largest Ever Sale This Weekend

'We will never have another sale this big'

Didn't get the shoes you wanted for Christmas? Never mind. Fashion favourite Folkster has announced that it will be holding its 'largest ever sale' at its Dundrum pop-up store this Saturday.

An Instagram post states that bargains as big as 70% off will be up for grabs while two-for-one shoes and 30% off homewares and gifts will also be available.

The post also states that the Dundrum pop-up will be closing down entirely on January 20, the same weekend that a Bridal sample sale will take temporarily take its place - watch this space, newly-engaged couples.

This Saturday's sale, which starts at 9.30am, will also see deals at Folkster's Temple Bar and Kilkenny branches if you can't make it out to Dundrum. Nothing like a few bargains to kick the new year off right.

