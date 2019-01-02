Folkster Has Announced It Will Be Having Its Largest Ever Sale This Weekend
'We will never have another sale this big'
Didn't get the shoes you wanted for Christmas? Never mind. Fashion favourite Folkster has announced that it will be holding its 'largest ever sale' at its Dundrum pop-up store this Saturday.
An Instagram post states that bargains as big as 70% off will be up for grabs while two-for-one shoes and 30% off homewares and gifts will also be available.
View this post on Instagram
➕🌟Our biggest ever sale AND a competition! 🌟➕ WIN A €100 VOUCHER to spend in the HUGE Folkster Warehouse Clearance Sale, starting THIS SATURDAY 5th of January at 9.30am in the Folkster Dundrum Pop-Up store 😍🙈🌟 {see below for how to enter} . . The Folkster Warehouse Clearance Sale is our largest EVER contemporary sale EVER EVER!! 🙈🙈🙈 We will never have another sale this big as we are genuinely clearing out the warehouse, taking advantage of the HUGE space we have in our Dundrum pop up store😍 we have ▶️▶️ . . ➕ 50% OFF ALL SALE GOWNS! . . ➕ BUY ONE PAIR OF SALE SHOES - GET ANOTHER PAIR ABSOLUTELY FREE! . . ➕ UP TO 70% OFF SALE STOCK! . . ➕ 30% OFF OUR HOMEWARES, GIFTS AND CHRISTMAS (excludes art/books/cards and well-being) . . ➕ The largest sale will be in our Folkster Dundrum pop up, with select sale in our Kilkenny and Temple Bar stores 😊 They will also have half price SALE GOWNS and reduced regular stock too! We will also have some select sale available on Folkster.com but we REALLY think the biggest sale will be in our Dundrum store 😊 . . ➕ Our DUNDRUM home and gift level CLOSES this Monday as we start to wind down our pop-up store so call in before it’s gone! The entire pop up closes on January 20th. 😭 So grateful to get the extra few weeks so we can do this amazing sale though! We’ve had a phenomenal time in Dundrum and will definitely be back, but we have to keep touring 😉 . . ➕ On the weekend of the 19th/20th of January we will be having a FOLKSTER BRIDAL SAMPLE SALE in DUNDRUM - more on this ASAP but to be the first to hear, email your interest to bridal@folkster.com 😊 . . ➕ It’s our largest sale EVER (did we mention that 😆) but don’t worry if you’re looking to buy our new collections, our non-sale stuff will still be in stores too 😊💕 . . 🌟COMPETITION TIME 🌟 TAG THREE FRIENDS IN THE COMMENT SECTION and tell us which Folkster store you’ll be shopping in this SALE weekend 😊 On Friday - we will randomly select a winning comment and that person will win a €100 voucher for the Folkster sale! ✨ . .T&Cs apply email hello@folkster.com for more info. #folkster #folksterSale #JanuarySale #sale #DEBS #gowns #prom #bridesmaids #wedding
The post also states that the Dundrum pop-up will be closing down entirely on January 20, the same weekend that a Bridal sample sale will take temporarily take its place - watch this space, newly-engaged couples.
This Saturday's sale, which starts at 9.30am, will also see deals at Folkster's Temple Bar and Kilkenny branches if you can't make it out to Dundrum. Nothing like a few bargains to kick the new year off right.
READ NEXT: This Was The Most Popular Takeaway In Dublin On New Year's Day
Comments