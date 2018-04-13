A Night Of Asian Craft And Cuisine Awaits In This Abbey Street Eatery

I adore trying something new and out of the ordinary for dinner...

It can be monotonous going to the same kind of place with the same kind of food every time you eat out.

So when I heard about the sushi masterclass and five-course tasting menu at Banyi on Abbey Street, I knew this had to be my next occasion meal.

Working can take a toll on your social life, so when I meet my friends I want to have a fun time and a good catch up. Finding that balance can be tough however. When I saw what Banyi had to offer this seemed like the ideal mix.

The sushi class involves a group of people, it's very fun, social and you actually learn how to make your own crab rolls. It's super interactive and a great way to start the evening, having a bit of bants and learning about the delish food you're about to sink your teeth into for the evening.

Everyone at my table pulled together, cracking jokes, lending a hand and taking inspiration from each other even though none of us had ever met before. At the end we finally got our treat - to eat our hard work.

Yum!

After all the action, the evening soon turned into a chilled vibe.

My friend and I moved to our own private table and a big catch up was on the cards. Thankfully, we had a five-course meal ahead of us, so we knew we had plenty of time.

The menu was broken up into different strands, we started with sushi and went through the motions of Japanese delights, mostly focusing on seafood and tempura. It's ideal for two, there's two options for each course so you get to try everything on the menu.

Between octopus, prawns, salmon, chicken and veg - we definitely had enough food to fill us for the week. Paired with each course was a fine glass of wine to wash it all down nicely.

Cheers!

Finally, we made it to dessert without having to loosen a few notches on the belt. A decadent chocolate slice and cheesecake sat before me.

How was I going to finish this?

Somehow, there's always room for dessert and boy was it a good'n.

Overall, this evening was exactly what I was hoping for.

My friend and I had a bit of craic making sushi but still got the chance to sit down together and have a well-needed natter after.

It was a great way to try some Asian food that you might see on a menu but never feel brave enough to order. The staff were super friendly, they took us through every single order, it's flavour and characteristics and it just added to the whole experience.

For a one-on-one or with a group, Banyi should be one on your list if you're looking for a unique dining experience.

Chopsticks at the ready!

