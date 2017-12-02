The Top 10 Greatest Burgers In Dublin That You MUST Try

Need all of these in our bellies.

1. Box Burger

Okay okay, so these guys are in Bray so not technically Dublin, but it's super handy to get there from the city - just hop on the Dart.

The burgers here are seriously sinful, loaded with cheese and packed with flavour.

2. Bunsen

Less is more in Bunsen with the entire menu printed on a business card.

Outstanding burgers.

3. BuJo

A casual, yet clever burger joint in Sandymount. BuJo brings the humble burger to a whole new level, with the attention to detail making this simple restaurant instantly impressive.

Tastiest burgers ever.

4. Wowburger

Juicy burgers - but better.

Wowburger has its own specially created bun from Coughlan's bakery and is in the middle of sourcing the most authentic American cheese this side of the Atlantic.

Juicy burgers, golden fries, thick shakes and a free toppings bonanza...

Can't beat it.

5. Five Guys

Five burgers pls.

6. Eddie Rockets

An absolute classic.

The secret sauce from Eddie's is what makes this burger magic.

*Stomach rumbles*

7. Featherblade

A meaty haven, Featherblade knows what's up.

8. Farmer Browns

Sure to knock any cravings.

9. Just Wing It

Just brilliant.

10. Bobo's

A classic.

Header image: @gregremmey @featherblade