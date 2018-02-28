Eight Fancy Formal Dining Spots In Dublin For A Special Occasion

Food and Drink Best Of What's On Food

1. Chapter One

Although it's set in a basement, Chapter One has shone, is incredibly profitable and has a huge, loyal fan base.

It's a stunning venue with even better food.

Always a great place for a memorable meal.

2. Mr Fox

Mr. Fox brings a touch of fine dining to Parnell Street.

The venue, also in a basement, is big, bright and welcoming, with sunlight pouring in from all angles. It's a stlyish place with some slick dishes on offer including a delectable recreation of a walnut whip - a childhood favourite of mine.

A post shared by Mr Fox (@mrfoxrestaurant) on

3. Mulberry Garden

Mulberry Garden, located in Donnybrook and is open three nights a week, every Thursday to Saturday from 6pm. They offer a three-course set menu for €49, which rotates every two weeks.

The restaurant itself is a converted cottage and everything from the food to the furniture has an Irish touch, which is really special. In my case, the cheese I had on my cheeseboard was actually sourced from my hometown in Wicklow, which added to the experience, it's just so nice to know where your food is actually coming from.

The food is presented beautifully for every course and you can tell they have really thought about what they are serving you. Every bite contains bursts of flavour that just work so well together, it's evident that they really know their stuff.

4. Sole Seafood And Grill

SOLE on South William Street specialises in top quality seafood and dining experience. The restaurant opened at the start of the year and has been a raging success ever since.

The restaurant itself has a warm, chic interior but still carries the classic traits of a seafood restaurant - glass counters filled with colourful fish, a whitewashed wooden roof and paintings all over the walls. It has a classy, urban vibe to it and a calm atmosphere.

A meal to remember - Top class food, incredible service, decadent wine and an experience like no other.

5. Patrick Guilbaud

Ireland's only Two Star Michelin restaurant is situated right in the heart of the city.

With a mixture of contemporary Irish and French cuisine and incredible presentation, it's clear to see why this is one of the most famous restaurants in the country.

6. Ananda

Tucked away in Dundrum Town Centre, Ananda is the exact opposite of what you'd expect to find in a bustling shopping centre: peaceful, stylish and boasting truly fab food.

Ananda has a wide range of dishes from India's various subcontinents, without it feeling like a stretch. Rich, meat-based foods, vegetarian cuisine and coconut-based fish curries - A little something to suit everyone.

7. Wilde

Upstairs in the Wesbury, you'll find a stunning, ivy covered restaurant with strong marble tables. Add some of the tastiest, classy dishes to the mix and you're on to a winner.

I had my graduation meal here and my whole family are still talking about it two years later - Such a fancy spot.

A post shared by WILDE (@wildedublin) on

8. Glovers Alley

Led by Dubliner and executive chef, Andy McFadden, Glovers Alley brings something special to Dublin. At age 25, Andy was the youngest chef in London to hold a Michelin star, so you know he means business. This is reflective in every piece of food put in front of you in this stunning baby pink venue.

The menu includes dishes such as Smoked Eel with Piglet Belly, Apple and Manjari Chocolate with Clementine.

Bon apetit!

Header image: @mrfox @gloversalley @mulberrygarden

