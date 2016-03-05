A-Z Dublin Guide: The 26 Places You Must Visit To See The Capital In All Its Glory

If you haven't guessed already I'm Lovin living in Dublin.
Problem is, often times when you're working and living in a city, you don't get to see much of it. Think about it, when you're travelling, you go to all efforts to see everything the destination has to offer. When you're home, you tend to get a little lazy.
It's time to change that. If you feel like you need to explore Dublin a little more, or maybe you have a friend visiting and you don't know where to take them, this list has got us covered.
Airfield
Airfield Estate is a stunning country house and garden tucked away from the hustle and bustle of the city in Dundrum.
There's a cute café on site that serves up fresh food from the garden and one of the best brunch menus in the city.
After a nibble, take a trip through their romantic walled garden and visit the wildlife on site - cows, goats, rams, chickens, pigs, you name it they've got them here. If you're an animal lover, you'll never want to leave.
Bord Gáis Energy Theatre
The Bord Gáis Theatre is the ideal spot to visit for a night of music, drama, theatre and entertainment.
It has seen some of the biggest musical shows in the world come to Dublin as well as some stellar Irish productions.
Visiting this incredible venue is also the perfect opportunity to check out the Docklands. There's so much to see and at night the whole place is lit up - very romantic.
Croke Park
The home of the GAA in Ireland.
Catching a match here is one of those things you just have to do once in your life.
To go a step further, the GAA or hurling All-Ireland Final is one of the best occasions of the year. Tickets are like gold dust but if you can get your hands on one you'll never forget it.
If sport isn't your thing, there's often gigs on and also a stunning skyline tour.
Dublin Castle
You probably pass tourists milling around Dublin Castle every day and never pay much attention.
Not all of the attraction is free, but you'll be able to access The Chester Beaty Library and The Revenue Museum with no charge.
There's also a fab Middle Eastern café there that serves amazing salads - deffo one to check out.
Eatyard
Hang with the kool kids in Dublin's hipster foodie haven.
A trendy food market with some of the best vendors in the city, drinks and tunes.
Sure you can't go wrong.
Freemasons' Hall
A special place for history nuts.
Freemasons' Hall is the second most senior grand lodge in the world. Inside, you'll discover tonnes of uniquely designed meeting rooms, incredible artworks and sculptures.
The hall is located near the Dáil and is open daily. Tours are held at 2.30pm and cost €2, which is a steal.
Gravity Bar At Guinness Storehouse
One of the best ways to see the city is in one of the highest buildings with a cold pint on hand.
The Storehouse is the number one visitor attraction and it's a must-see.
Sláinte!
Howth
Howth is one of the prettiest places in the city. Walk along the cliffs or down the harbour and discover this picturesque village.
Hop on Dublin Bay Cruises to discover some of Dublin's most beautiful villages and towns. With ticket prices starting from €22, it's a great day out for a group of friends or a workgroup.
Did we mention the bar on board??
Iveagh Gardens
This beautiful park known as Dublin's 'Secret Garden' has a cascading fountain and a yew maze.
Pack a little picnic, a book to flick through and laze the day away.
Jameson Distillery Bow Street
Take a tour around Ireland's beloved whiskey distillery.
It's a savage tour, really interactive and it even involves some whiskey tasting (YAY!).
If you're in the mood for something a little out of the ordinary, why not give their cocktail making course a bash?
Hosted by a Jameson expert mixologist, you'll learn everything you need to know about whipping up whiskey-based cocktails with professional bar tools during this 60-minute masterclass.
While you're around that area, head over to Smithfield - it's full of fab places to eat and deadly graffiti artworks.
Killiney Hill Viewpoint
Killiney Hill has one of the most incredible views of the city, especially with clear skies on a sunny day. From the top you can see all of the landmarks that shape Dublin and it's a little too fun picking them all out.
The grassy hills and woodland make for the perfect doggo walking destination.
Listen To Trad Music In The Cobblestone
The Cobblestone is one of the most famous venues in Dublin to catch a trad sesh.
This truly is a hub for Irish music and it has been for more than five generations. It's super cosy, chill and their pints of Guinness are bleedin' deadly.
There are trad sessions seven nights a week so you can literally call in any time. The best part though, is that the people playing are literally just doing it because they adore it, they aren't there to entertain you or put on a show, they're just there to play (and they are unbelievably talented). It really is Irish culture at its finest.
Marsh's Library
Take a step back in time to this true hidden gem. This library has been virtually unchanged since it was built three centuries ago. A rustic gate will lead you inside.
Instagram goals.
National Museum Of Ireland
For those culture vultures.
Travel through Ireland's history and see where our ancestors have come from.
Oratory Of The Sacred Heart
A mind-blowing hand-painted Celtic mural hidden in plain sight near a carpark in Dun Laoghaire.
It doesn't look like much from the outside and not many people in Dubin have seen it, but it's really worth going to see.
The small chapel was built to honour Irishmen that were killed during World War I. The mural showcases vibrant colours and illustrations that took almost 16 year to paint.
Poolbeg Lighthouse
The beauty of walking the Great South Wall all the way out to Poolbeg Lighthouse Walk is that it's proximity to the city centre, so there's no need to drive for half an hour in order to get a bit of fresh air.
The best way to access the start of the walk is to head towards for the roundabout on the southside beside the Eastlink Bridge in Ringsend.
Bring a jacket, 'cause it can get windy out there.
Quench Your Thirst In Grogans
Grogan's is one of the most traditional pubs in the city and I literally beam with pride every time I'm in there, it's still managed to keep that old Irish culture and charm.
Behind the bar you will see a fridge with pre-made ham and cheese or cheese and tomato sandwiches. They may be simple but believe me, have one of these with a pint of Guinness by your side and you'll never appreciate a lunch more.
On Thursday and over the weekends, there's always huge crowds gathered on the street outside this famous Dublin Bar. If you're lucky enough to get there when there's buskers, you'll see why Dublin is the best place in the world.
Party on the street.
Ruby Sessions
The Ruby Sessions is held in Doyle's Pub every Tuesday.
The Sessions has seen some of the biggest names in the Irish music industry perform and it's for a great cause. All proceeds go to the Dublin Simon Community for the homeless.
It's a super intimate gig and a deadly way to soak up some Irish music and culture while having a few pints.
Stella Theatre
Hit the movies in one of Dublin's most iconic theatres.
Originally opening its doors in 1923, the theatre has been lovingly restored back to the glamour and glitz of the 1920’s.
There's nowhere else quite like it in town. From the moment you approach the entrance there's instant old-timey vibes from the lit up sign, with a mosaic lobby floor and gilded chandeliers greeting you when you walk through the doors.
Well worth a visit.
Tandem Bike Around Phoenix Park
One of the biggest open spaces a city could ever wish to have and packed full of amazing sights.
Watch a cricket match, see the deer prancing around the fields, go to the zoo or visit Aras An Uachtarain. The place is so big that you'll easy lose a whole day here exploring its nooks and crannies.
Best way to see it all - Grab a tandem bike with your bestie and go for a fun-filled cycle. Take a picnic with you and you're set up for a day outdoors.
Ulysses At Sweny's Chemist
Immortalised by James Joyce in Ulysseus, Sweny's pharmacy is now a bookshop where you can enjoy daily reading of Joyce's works and listen to readings from the book.
A lot of their readings end up in the pub too. Just sayin'
Vintage Tea Tours
A Dublin bus tour with a twist.
Learn all about the fair city while sipping on tea and munching on a delicious scone - how lovely!
It's also just super fun and you learn a lot as you go along.
War Memorial Gardens
Tucked away right behind Heuston Station in Islandbridge and neighbouring a particularly lovely spot on the Liffey, the gardens were erected in 1940 in honor of the 49,400 Irish soldiers who lost their lives in the Great War.
The beauty and tranquility of this place certainly brings justice to this lovely memorial spot.
Xico
Wear a sombrero, dance on tables, drink margaritas and party the night away.
Head over on a Thursday to catch a live sax player play along with a bongo drummer - Serious scenes.
Yamamori
Grab some deadly grub!
This place is famous for big portions, big tastes and big smiles on customers' faces. Their lunch times bentos retail at €9.95, with their dinner versions being slightly more expensive - but worth their weight in raw fish. Trust us, in here, you can't go wrong.
Zozimus Umbrellas
one of the most Instagrammed places in Dublin.
The umbrella display outside Zozimus bar is truly stunning. It's super colourful and the ideal place to take a snap.
Head in for some top class cocktails after and treat yo self.
Time to start ticking some of these off your bucket list.
1,2,3 GO!
READ MORE: Six Shit Hot Places Worth Checking Out That Opened This Month
Comments