Iconic Restaurant The Ivy Has Announced Its Dublin Opening Date

One of the world's most famous restaurants is opening its doors in our beautiful city this month, and it's quite fitting if we do say so ourselves.

The food scene in Dublin is up there with anywhere in the world of late, with local and international chefs flocking to set up kitchen in the fair city. So it makes sense we are now opening our arms to welcome such a prestigious group as The Ivy Collection, with The Ivy Dawson Street opening its doors on Tuesday, 24 July.

Yes, its soon enough to get VERY excited - and even more exciting is the fact that reservations are officially open from today.

As a celebration of the announcement and The Ivy Collection officially coming to town, The Ivy Dawson Street team, including General Manager, Jamie Belton and Head Chef, Nick Lentini, took to the streets of Dublin by taking over a beautiful vintage bus. Fully adorned in ivy, The Ivy Bus will continue to travel across Dublin until Thursday, 5 July, visiting hotspots such as the IFSC, Grand Canal Dock and North and South County Dublin.

The Ivy Dawson Street is the first international brasserie from The Ivy Collection and is located in the heart of Dublin’s city centre.

Positioned at 13-17 Dawson Street, Dublin, the brasserie is situated in the new landmark building, One Molesworth, bringing a touch of Ivy magic to Ireland for local residents, businesses and visitors to enjoy.



Taking pride of place on one of Dublin’s most fashionable streets, the brasserie-style restaurant and bar will accommodate up to 200 guests and feature an all-encompassing menu complete with breakfast, weekend brunch, lunch, afternoon tea, light snacks and dinner. The kitchen will serve food from dawn until dusk, incorporating a selection of classics including shepherd’s pie, crispy duck salad and an indulgent chocolate bombe, alongside a selection of locally inspired dishes such as Dungarvan oysters.

Sitting alongside the menus will be a series of tantalising cocktails, all available to enjoy in the restaurant or at the brasserie’s striking central onyx bar. Cocktails unique to The Ivy Dawson Street will include a Cork Dry Sling, featuring a classic Raffles Hotel recipe Singapore Sling with Dingle gin, and The Leopold Bloom featuring Longueville House Irish Apple Brandy, Irish Mist liqueur and Cointreau. The bar will also be serving Irish staples such as Guinness and a selection of Irish whiskeys. As well as the main restaurant and bar, guests of The Ivy Dawson Street will also be able to enjoy a beautiful private dining room named ‘The Jonathan Swift Room,’ seating up to 32 guests and offering an ideal space for events, birthdays or stylish working lunches.

