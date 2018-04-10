Saba Has Released A Drool-Worthy Menu To Celebrate The Thai New Year

There's no denying that Saba serve up some of the tastiest Thai grub in town, so when I heard that they were launching a new menu for the month of April, I had to check it out.

If you've gotten this far in the year and you're raging that you haven't stuck to your new years resolutions from January, hey, not to worry - You can still start afresh. This week sees the beginning of the Thai New Year and you can start this year off on the right foot by tucking into some deadly grub.

To celebrate Songkran, Saba have launched their Thai New Year Menu that will run from the 9-22nd April. The menu will showcase some tasty Irish produce along with authentic Thai ingredients. Every dish is more intriguing than the last and has some pretty interesting flavours.

The menu offers two starter options, three mains and a dessert. There is so much flavour in every dish you can tell that every ingredient has been planned out to a tee.

I opted for the scallops for starter, which was beautifully presented in a large clam. I can safely say nothing feels more glam than eating out of a huge shell. The scallops lay on a salad made from lemongrass, kaffir lime leaves, shallots, ginger and mint. There was such a kick to it from the chilli oil as well, which I loved.

Halibut was an immediate choice for me when it came to mains. The fillet was pan fried and marinated in a red curry paste and kaffir lime leaves and served with stir fried morning glory and pickled soybeans, which had such a sweet and juicy flavour. The halibut broke apart as soon as my chopstick grabbed hold, so I knew it was going to be perfectly tender.

The dessert was one of the most exotic dishes I have ever tried. There was a chocolate slice, coconut sorbet and finally taro in coconut cream. The taro was very different and I thought it was a bit odd at first to see sweetcorn in a dessert, but once I tried it I was pleasantly surprised - It's quite like rice pudding.

There are also three brand new cocktails on the menu that must be tasted.

If you're only dying to try this deadly new menu out, get down to Baggot Street or Clarendon Street for April 15th. There will be a free glass of bubbly if you order a main form the Songkran menu, YAY!

Time to dig in!

