A-Z Date Guide: 26 Spots You Must Try When A-Courtin' In The Big Smoke

You know what your love life needs? A good gimmick.

We recommend you inject a little more excitement into your dates by bidding farewell to your usual routine and saying hello to these 26 alphabetically arranged Dublin activities.

In fact, we insist upon it.

We think you'll like this system of ours because, although the city may seem small, it never ceases to surprise us and it can do the same for you.

So give our A-Z guide a whirl, cos we can pretty much guarantee there's at least one date option in here you haven't tried yet...

Airfield Estate

Just a five-minute drive from Dundrum Town Centre, this 38-acre working farm boasts landscaped gardens, a teeny vineyard, farm animals and — best of all — the sensational Overends Kitchen.



Butlers Chocolate Experience

For those of you who've always harboured a Willy Wonka fantasy. As you explore the Butlers Chocolates factory you get to learn about the history behind their treats, see the techniques used by chocolatiers and even decorate your own chocolate figure with lashings of liquid chocolate and flakes. Could there be a date any sweeter?

The Church

Worship at the altar of beer gardens and top grub in the Mary Street spot. Celebs like Bill Clinton, Taylor Swift and Macklemore have graced this venue in the past, so you know it's good. And let's not forget that old adage: a couple that prays together, stays together.

Delicious Dublin Tours

Get the inside scoop on Dublin's food scene. You'll stop at award-winning eateries and shops where you'll be invited to sample the wares... purely for educational purposes, of course. You'll be on the walking tour for 3.5 hours, so you'll probably manage to get your 10,000 steps in while you're at it.

Eatyard

Take your best gal/guy on a tour of Dublin's favourite street food market, located right beside The Bernard Shaw on South Richmond Street. With more than 20 rotating vendors for visitors to enjoy — like Box Burger, Blue Hare and Just Wing It — you can't not find something to suit your tastes. Afterwards you can pop into The Bernard Shaw for a few cheeky drinks to wash it all down.

Featherblade

Find yourself an other half that loves steak as much you do. Indulge in some premium Irish beef at this Dawson Street steakhouse — you need only check out their Instagram account to see why a visit is essential.

GoQuest

Have you found your intellectual equal? Here's one way to find out. GoQuest is an indoor challenge zone full of physical and mental puzzles for you to solve as you race against the clock. This kinda high pressure scenario is the true test of a relationship.

House

Avoid the whole "your place or mine?" routine and go to another House entirely. Whether you'll popping in for dinner or drinks, you'll both feel right at home at this Leeson Street spot.

Irish Museum of Modern Art (IMMA)

So you're the cultural type, eh? We got you. Pay a visit to the museum housed in The Royal Kilmainham Hospital to see the latest and greatest from Ireland's art community, with a wealth of paintings, sculptures and photography to enjoy. It's also a cheap date option, cos it's totally free.

Jameson Distillery

Whisk them away to a whiskey experience. At the recently refurbished Jameson Distillery in Smithfield, you can find out how their world-famous whiskey is aged, learn how to make cocktails from an expert in the The Whiskey Shakers Experience and top it all off with a refreshing beverage in JJ's Bar.

Kayaking

Show your date Dublin from a slightly different perspective by giving City Kayaking a go, where you'll be able to enjoy the unique experience of paddling under the famous O’Connell and Ha’penny bridges. Who needs whitewater rapids when you've got the Liffey, eh?

Laughter Lounge

If you're abysmal at making your date laugh, let someone else do it for you! Pop over to Eden Quay from Thursday to Saturday, where you can enjoy hilarious Irish and international acts, as well great booze promotions that'll make your evening a lot funnier.

My Meat Wagon

One our absolute favourite places in Dublin to get our meat fix. When visiting the Smithfield eatery you pretty much have to get the MMW Sharing Board, overflowing with pulled pork, brisket, beef rib, pork belly, sausage, chicken & baby back ribs served with all of their homemade sides. My Meat Wagon's right next door to the Light House Cinema too, so you can follow your meal with a movie.

NoLIta

Something between a New York bar and classic Italian restaurant, NoLIta (which takes its name from the NYC neighbourhood 'North of Little Italy') has got tasty cocktails, mouthwatering pizza, dudes playing saxophones on counters and absolutely zero beef with anyone in our office.

Osteria Lucio

When you wanna properly wine 'n' dine somebody, you gotta go Italian and this has to be one of the classiest Italian spots in the city. Osteria Lucio has got Michelin Star pedigree and was conceived with the intention of bringing the social element of Italian dining to the good people of Dublin.

Pot Bellied Pig

Forget dinner dates — opt for a brunch date instead. This oh-so-pink café specialises in pork, but they also offer plenty of the old reliables (try their French toast and thank us later). Word on the street is their Drag Brunch is a real hoot too.

Quinn's

If you're a couple of massive GAA heads, you're gonna love this place. The Drumcondra pub is only down the road from Croker, so it's positively buzzing on match days.

Red Bank 1736 Wine Tavern

Located just off Grafton Street, we bet many of our lovely readers have passed this basement bar many a time and never even noticed it. Descend the steps and you'll find an artistically decorated establishment (its furnished with pieces from the gallery upstairs) with a chilled-out ambiance and wide selection of wines to choose from.

Stella Theatre

The fanciest cinema in town brings a touch of '20s glitz to Rathmines. All chandeliers and plush velvet, the opulent picture house has got a cocktail bar and even beds for its customers to enjoy. Luxurious or wha'?

Token

This Smithfield barcade has got tonnes of retro games, craft beers and award-winning food offerings on offer, so it's pretty much impossible to have a boring date here.

Urchin

Beneath Cliff Townhouse on Stephen's Green you'll find this colourful, beach-themed haven of tempting cocktails and eye-rollingly good tapas. It's even got a liiittle beer garden for sunny days.

Vintage Cocktail Club

Draped in red curtains, illuminated by candles and vintage lightbulbs with a circus tent pitched around the main bar, this speakeasy is simply crying out to be visited by Dublin's daters — and promptly Instagrammed.

Whelan's

What better way to bond with your date than over a shared taste in music? Catch a live show at the intimate Wexford Street spot and discuss the experience afterwards in their ever-busy bar. And sure if the date doesn't work out, Whelan's is a pretty good spot for meeting someone new...

Xico

This Baggot Street "party cavern" serves up unreal Mexican food, Frozen Margaritas and banging tunes — what's not to like? Also, Justin Bieber really seemed to love this place when he was performing in Dublin, so that little tidbit should provide about two minutes of conversation during the date. You're welcome.

Yamamori Sushi & Tengu

Yamamori's Great Strand Street location is not unlike a mullet: business in the front, party in the back. The main section of the restaurant boasts some of the best sushi in the city, but behind that you've got an area that's tricked out with an impressive Funktion-One sound system, providing a serious audio experience when they've got DJs in for late night parties.

Zozimus

Ornately decorated, serving the most elaborate of cocktails and home to Dublin's most famous umbrellas, here's where you take someone to suggest you're an individual of more sophisticated tastes.

