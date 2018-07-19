Feature Reviews Mexican Best Of What's On Food

There's A New Taqueria In Dublin And It's Ideal For A Quick And Tasty Bite

Everyone's taco'in about it...

Mexican food lovers rejoice!

There's a new hot spot in town to get your taco fix.

Masa has just opened on Stephen Street and it's well worth a visit.

Created by Tom Gleeson, owner of Bunsen, Masa has been a few years in the works.

It's the ideal spot for a casual, quick and tasty bite with friends.

What's the vibe?

The venue is located where SMS used to be. It's a long and spacious area with ample seating.

It's simple yet funky and super chill. There's a load of window seats so if you're a nosey fecker like me, it's ideal for people watching.

With white and blue tiled walls, a huge cactus centrepiece and a green neon lit bathroom, this place is Insta goals - Cali vibes are real and true.

What's on the menu?

The restaurant specialises in tacos and burritos but there's also some other deadly bits on offer as well. It consists mainly of small plates, designed to share.

The tacos are made fresh to order and come in a range of flavours, chicken, pork, fish - whatever your taco craving is, they've pretty much covered it. They're served as two per portion - so if you're just hoping for a nibble it's fab.

The winner for me was the Mexican corn - It's deffo the best I've had in Dublin. It's seasoned with spices, sauces and cheese - my three fave things.

What's the damage?

The menu is really reasonable.

Tortilla chips with three dips come in at just under €2, while most tacos are around a fiver.

Happy out.

Masa brings good vibes, scrumptious nibbles and a funky space to Dublin.

Next time you and your mates want to grab a bite to eat, sip a beer and chill, give it a go - you won't be disappointed.

