The Top Five Most Stunning Smoothie Bowls In Dublin

The most GORJ breakie of all!

Summer is in so porridge is out in my books.

I can't bare to think of tucking into a steamy bowl of oats in this humidity.

That's where the stunning, wonderful smoothie bowl comes in to play. They're super filling and healthy too which is always a plus.

These Acai bowls must be tried:

1. Eathos

Loaded with granola, coconut, fruit and honey - this bowl is a winner.

Edible flowers are probably my fave garnish on the planet.

Obsessed.

A post shared by Éadaoin Fitzmaurice 🎥 (@bandeadd) on Oct 18, 2017 at 2:31am PDT

2. Urbanity

This trendy café in Smithfield is the perfect place for breakie when you want to plug in and get shit done.

There's loads of single seating with sockets and it's a super chill venue.

Their smoothie bowl is A1, it even comes in a coconut shell - YAS.

A post shared by Urbanity (@urbanitydub) on Jul 27, 2018 at 3:13am PDT

3. Nut Butter

Grand Canal's newest health spot should definitely be on your breakie list.

Tasty, colourful and the perfect kick to start your day.

A post shared by Nutbutter (@nutbutter.ie) on Jul 15, 2018 at 1:42am PDT

4. Kale And Coco

After backpacking together for over a year, best friends Rebecca and Jen came across smoothie bowls in Brazil and decided to bring them to Ireland.

Packed with organic, fair trade and high-quality ingredients, these bowls are to die for.

A post shared by K A L E + C O C O (@kaleandcoco_ie) on Jun 29, 2018 at 5:53am PDT

5. Honey Honey

Honey Honey is an adorable "speciality cafe" based in Portmarnock.

It's such a cute spot to call into after a stroll on the beach.

A post shared by honeyhoney (@honeyhoney_cafe) on Jul 28, 2018 at 6:14am PDT

Enjoy!

READ MORE: PIC: Bloggers Unveiled Releases Statement Following Questions About Identity

The importance of Demi Lovato's honesty about addiction... Subscribe to Before Brunch podcast here