The Top Five Most Stunning Smoothie Bowls In Dublin
The most GORJ breakie of all!
Summer is in so porridge is out in my books.
I can't bare to think of tucking into a steamy bowl of oats in this humidity.
That's where the stunning, wonderful smoothie bowl comes in to play. They're super filling and healthy too which is always a plus.
These Acai bowls must be tried:
1. Eathos
Loaded with granola, coconut, fruit and honey - this bowl is a winner.
Edible flowers are probably my fave garnish on the planet.
Obsessed.
2. Urbanity
This trendy café in Smithfield is the perfect place for breakie when you want to plug in and get shit done.
There's loads of single seating with sockets and it's a super chill venue.
Their smoothie bowl is A1, it even comes in a coconut shell - YAS.
3. Nut Butter
Grand Canal's newest health spot should definitely be on your breakie list.
Tasty, colourful and the perfect kick to start your day.
4. Kale And Coco
After backpacking together for over a year, best friends Rebecca and Jen came across smoothie bowls in Brazil and decided to bring them to Ireland.
Packed with organic, fair trade and high-quality ingredients, these bowls are to die for.
5. Honey Honey
Honey Honey is an adorable "speciality cafe" based in Portmarnock.
It's such a cute spot to call into after a stroll on the beach.
Enjoy!
