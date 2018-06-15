You'll Fund The Tastiest Lobster In This South William Street Restaurant

Whenever I think of a fancy meal out, I usually picture a big juicy steak in front of me.

Last week I had the most incredible meal with the tastiest lobster and from now on, that will be go-to craving for a classy evening filled with food and wine.

SOLE on South William Street specialises in top quality seafood and dining experience.

The restaurant opened at the start of the year and it had been on my list, I just needed to find the right time to check it out.

My bestie had been travelling around Vietnam for a year and when she returned home, a memorable meet up was a must. She was the person who got me into seafood so I knew this would be the ideal spot to catch up and tuck into some deadly grub.

As soon as we sat down, I knew that this meal was going to blow my socks off.

What's the vibe?

The restaurant itself has a warm, chic interior but still carries the classic traits of a seafood restaurant - glass counters filled with colourful fish, a whitewashed wooden roof and paintings all over the walls.

It has a classy, urban vibe to it and a calm atmosphere.

The staff were super friendly and always on hand to help us pick the tastiest dishes on the menu.

I sat by the window and watched the world go by as I waited for my food.

Ideal.

What's on the menu?

The menu showcases some of the best seafood in the city.

Non-seafood lovers can go for a sirloin steak, chicken supreme or a chilli and wild garlic pasta.

Whenever I visit a restaurant for the first time, I ask the servers what they would recommend. Our waiter Ante picked out our starter for us - Lobster Cakes and Octopus Tempura.

We were on to a great start, delicious wine on hand and succulent nibbles to prepare us for the main course.

I was fortunate enough to join Executive Chef, Richie, on a boat trip that morning to watch him catch lobster for the restaurant. There was no way I could order anything else for mains.

I love to know where my food is coming from and I always make an effort to check the menu and ask the staff. It was so incredible to know in advance and to see the lobster come straight from the sea that morning and onto my plate that night.

Have you ever taken a bite out of something and your eyes roll behind your head because it's so good? That's exactly what happened after my first fork of lobster - it was to die for.

It was so juicy, so wonderfully tasty and so different from anything I had eaten in quite some time - truly a special meal.

Even though I have a bit of a sweet tooth, I always crave a cheese board for dessert.

So the best way to satisfy this craving is to order both.

We ordered a glass of red to compliment the artisan cheeses and dark chocolate and passion fruit sphere - It was magic.

What's the damage?

For a top quality fine dining experience, I knew it would be a bit of a splash out occasion.

Lobster was priced by market, starters were just over a tenner and desserts the same.

Worth every penny.

The restaurant has a charisma that sets it apart from any other in the capital.

Overall

This was a meal to remember - Top class food, incredible service, decadent wine and an experience like no other.

Next time you're going for a fancy meal, I couldn't recommend anywhere else more for seafood lovers.

I'll be dreaming about the lobster forever and ever amen.

