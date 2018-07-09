What's On

There's A Free Comedy Gig On Monday Night In This Dublin Bar

You can also win a sharing platter and a jug of beer

It's Monday, so let's be honest, we could all do with a laugh.

And what better way to laugh then at a FREE comedy gig in the heart of Dublin city?

Located on Parnell Street, the Woolshed Baa & Grill's free comedy gig will kick off tonight at 8:30 pm.

This week will feature resident host Ruairi Campbell, Conor McDonagh Flynn, Kevin O'Sullivan who was recently at the Vodafone Comedy Fest, and Jack Wise World Champion Comedy Magician.

What else would you be at on Monday night?

