‘Grease’ Is Coming To Dublin With A Live Orchestra For The First Time Ever

“Tell me about it, stud.”

Okay, I will. Since it was first performed on a Chicago stage in 1971, Grease has endured worldwide more than most musicals out there.

Of course, the 1978 release of the movie helped bring the story of Danny and Sandy to a wider audience and next year Irish fans will be able to experience it like never before.

For the first time ever, Grease will be performed live with an orchestra and the UK and Ireland tour includes a date at the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre on February 16 2020.

For the first time ever, one of the world's most popular and enduring musical films in history, Grease, will be performed live with orchestra on a UK & Ireland tour in 2020, including a date at @BGETheatre Dublin on 16th February.

If you’re hopelessly devoted to one of the most popular soundtracks of all time then ya better shape up and get your tickets as soon as they’re released this coming Friday.

