Gymshark Is Opening A Pop Up Store In Dublin This Weekend

Hello new gym clothes, goodbye money.

Leading sport and fitness clothing brand, Gymshark, is opening a pop-up in Dublin this weekend and we're a tad bit excited.

Whether you're a gym fanatic, or you just love how comfortable athleisure is you probably know about Gymshark and how fabulous their clothes are.

And if you don't, you definitely should get down to the RDS this Saturday (July 21) and Sunday (July 22) from 10am where Gymshark will be bringing all your favourite fitness products.

In addition to the amazing fitness gear, you'll also get a chance to meet some of your favourite fitness stars across the two days.

Here is the lineup

Saturday AM 10AM – 2PM

Nikki Blackketter Whitney Simmons Megan Grubb Lex Griffin Lainey Griffin David Laid Darren Till Rebecca Sills Sian Walton Lauren Findley Elliot Burton Romane Lanceford



Saturday PM 2PM – 6PM

Steve Cook Ryan Terry Hannah Oberg Karina Elle Krissy Cela Robin Gallant Demi Bagby Melissa Alcantara Natacha Oceane Owen Roddy

Not only will you get to meet your favourite athletes, you can head on over to a seminar with them. So, if you fancy training MMA with Owen Roddy, or deadlifting with David Laid and Steve Cook, you may want to check out the times below.

10:00 – 11:00 – Deadlift with David Laid & Lex Griffin

11:00 – 13:00 – Competition Time with Rebecca Sills, Sian Walton & Lauren Findley 13:30 – 14:00 – Open Workout with Darren Till

14:00 – 15:00 – Bench with Steve Cook & Ryan Terry

15:00 – 17:00 – Train MMA with Owen Roddy

There will also be a Facebook live hosted by Steve Cook before the event tonight at 7 pm. You could be in with a chance to win a €1,130 gift card.

Are you going? Let us know in the comments.

