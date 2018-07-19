One In 10 Dublin Bus Services Won't Travel Direct To City Under New Plan

One in 10 bus routes in Dublin will no longer travel directly into the city centre from the suburbs under the new redesign, 'Bus Connects'.

The National Transport Authority (NTA) chief, Anne Graham, told the Dáil Transport Committee that it was designed to be a be a better service but some people would have to change bus to get to their final destination.

According to Independent.ie, Graham admitted that 10% wouldn't travel to the city, but this was a "trade-off".

"This is a trade-off in terms of growing orbital services," she said. "We believe it will deliver a better bus service for the city and region. It will be easier to understand and provide for better connectivity. A review of the network is needed. There will be a 27% increase in bus services. Not everybody can be better off, but the vast majority of people in the region will benefit."

The NTA said it was considering extending the public consultation period on the proposed redesign beyond the end of September for affected communities to engage with the process.

Will you be affected by the new redesign?

