PIC: A Dublin Bus Was Packed Today And This Passenger Got Really Squished

His poor face will never be the same again...

We don't mean to laugh at this but we can't help but think about the pain every time the door opens.

You know the pain of 5:30pm Dublin buses as much as we do. They're going to be packed, you're going to be up someone's ass and someone's going to be inside your bubble whether you like it or not.

Some people try to cheat their way out of it by standing on the steps of the stairs which makes it hard for people from upstairs to get off.

But nobody has ever dared to step over the white line on the bus to get a bit of space.

Except this guy...

Reddit user, Writemare posted this photo on the site with the caption "When your bus is full and you stand in the doorway".

We do pity his poor face everytime that door opens but that's what happens when you pass the precious white line to get some space (while the door is closed) and enter the jungle deep.

READ NEXT:PIC: Dubliner Does Strangest Thing For Bus Driver To Get Dublin Bus Fare

Meghan Markle gets political about Repeal the Eighth... Here's where it gets interesting. Subscribe to Before Brunch podcast here