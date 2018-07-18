Pics

PIC: A Dublin Bus Was Packed Today And This Passenger Got Really Squished

His poor face will never be the same again...

Dublin Bus

We don't mean to laugh at this but we can't help but think about the pain every time the door opens.

You know the pain of 5:30pm Dublin buses as much as we do. They're going to be packed, you're going to be up someone's ass and someone's going to be inside your bubble whether you like it or not.

Some people try to cheat their way out of it by standing on the steps of the stairs which makes it hard for people from upstairs to get off.

But nobody has ever dared to step over the white line on the bus to get a bit of space.

Except this guy...

Dublin Bus Squashed

Reddit user, Writemare posted this photo on the site with the caption "When your bus is full and you stand in the doorway".

We do pity his poor face everytime that door opens but that's what happens when you pass the precious white line to get some space (while the door is closed) and enter the jungle deep.

READ NEXT:PIC: Dubliner Does Strangest Thing For Bus Driver To Get Dublin Bus Fare

Meghan Markle gets political about Repeal the Eighth... Here's where it gets interesting. Subscribe to Before Brunch podcast here

dublin bus Dublin Buses transport social media
Darragh Berry

Written By

Darragh Berry

Darragh is a Mayo GAA fan for all his sins. He taught himself how to play guitar at the age of 11 and hasn't stopped playing Wonderwall since. Gets lost on the streets of Dublin as frequently as Mayo lose All-Ireland Finals. Contact - darragh@lovin.com

Comments

Pics

Read More in Pics
PIC: A Dublin Bus Was Packed Today And This Passenger Got Really Squished
PIC: A Dublin Bus Was Packed Today And This Passenger Got Really Squished
PICS: There Were Crazy Scenes In Dublin After The World Cup Final Last Night
PICS: There Were Crazy Scenes In Dublin After The World Cup Final Last Night
PICS: Harry And Meghan Spent The Morning With The President And His Dogs
PICS: Harry And Meghan Spent The Morning With The President And His Dogs
PICS: BOD And Amy Huberman Among Guests As Harry And Meghan Arrive For Garden Party
PICS: BOD And Amy Huberman Among Guests As Harry And Meghan Arrive For Garden Party
WATCH: Prince Harry And Meghan Have Landed In Dublin For The Royal Visit
WATCH: Prince Harry And Meghan Have Landed In Dublin For The Royal Visit
This Chancer Gave The Gardaí A Very Original Excuse When Stopped In A Bus Lane
This Chancer Gave The Gardaí A Very Original Excuse When Stopped In A Bus Lane
PICS: The Queues At Dublin Airport This Morning Looked Absolutely Insane
PICS: The Queues At Dublin Airport This Morning Looked Absolutely Insane
PICS: Everyone Had The Perfect Reaction To This Disgusting Homophobic Sign At Yesterday's Pride Parade
PICS: Everyone Had The Perfect Reaction To This Disgusting Homophobic Sign At Yesterday's Pride Parade
12 Of The Funniest Signs Ever Spotted On The Streets Of Dublin
12 Of The Funniest Signs Ever Spotted On The Streets Of Dublin
PICS: These Iconic Dublin Buildings Looked Absolutely Incredible Last Night
PICS: These Iconic Dublin Buildings Looked Absolutely Incredible Last Night
PICS: Spectacular Images Show Firefighters Dealing With Huge Blaze In North Dublin
PICS: Spectacular Images Show Firefighters Dealing With Huge Blaze In North Dublin
Images Emerge Of Burger Served With Chunk Missing In Dublin Restaurant
Images Emerge Of Burger Served With Chunk Missing In Dublin Restaurant
PICS: Famous Dublin Nightclub Being Torn Down To Build "Soulless, Profit-Forward Hotel"
News

PICS: Famous Dublin Nightclub Being Torn Down To Build "Soulless, Profit-Forward Hotel"
Great Guide - Seven Lesser Known Irish Festivals You Have To Attend This Summer
Sponsored

Great Guide - Seven Lesser Known Irish Festivals You Have To Attend This Summer
We're Sending A FREE Thai Takeaway To A Lucky Reader Every Sunday For The Next Month — Here's How To Bag One
Sponsored

We're Sending A FREE Thai Takeaway To A Lucky Reader Every Sunday For The Next Month — Here's How To Bag One
PIC: Dublin Shop Charging Ridiculous Amount For Salad And A Coffee
Dublin

PIC: Dublin Shop Charging Ridiculous Amount For Salad And A Coffee

A Harry Potter Convention Is Coming To Dublin And We Can't Handle The Excitement
What's On

A Harry Potter Convention Is Coming To Dublin And We Can't Handle The Excitement
Garda Pepper Sprayed Themselves Accidentally While After Two Dublin Men
News

Garda Pepper Sprayed Themselves Accidentally While After Two Dublin Men
Krispy Kreme Has Announced Its Blanchardstown Opening Date
Food and Drink

Krispy Kreme Has Announced Its Blanchardstown Opening Date
You Cannot Miss This Deadly Hip Hop Experience At Longitude Over The Weekend
Sponsored

You Cannot Miss This Deadly Hip Hop Experience At Longitude Over The Weekend

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Cookie Policy| T&Cs| Acceptable Use Policy| Privacy Policy Copyright © 2018 Lovin Media Group