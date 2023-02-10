Have a gas Galantine's Day by joining this brand new Cinema Social Club

'Cos what's better than watching a classic film with the gals?

This time of year can be difficult for a lot of people, to say the least. We like a national day, and unfortunately, Valentine's Day looms large on the calendar. Office chatter swirls around plans for that specific night, the shops are awash with heart-shaped boxes, and the ads are targeted around cute outfits or booking that romantic table for two.

The focus on romantic love can be exhausting and can be a thorny reminder that those without it definitely don't need. That's why events like Galentine's are so class, a celebration of female friendships which oftentimes can be some of the longest and most fulfilling in our lives.

Cue, the inaugural launch of our sister company Her's Cinema Social Club, which promises a night of cinema, movie bingo, prizes and drinks in the ever-beloved surroundings of The Sugar Club.

An event is only as good as its hosts, and luckily the excellent Instagrammer Elaine Cruz and Her's own iconic Laura Cunningham will be on hand to give out prizes and keep the spirits high throughout the night.

So come after work, come alone, grab a pal, come in a gang, come with your ma, this inaugural event promises to be social, fun and above all, a great laugh.

The 2011 classic Bridesmaids will be aired on the night- cos what's more appropriate on that day than watching everyone’s favourite, hilarious girl-gang in action?

Prizes

Giveaways on the evening will include family passes to the amazing Kaleidoscope Festival, a 3-Month floral subscription for the award-winning Flowerpop, beautiful Handmade Soap Company goodies, and much more.

Goodies

There will be Lily O’Brien’s Salted Caramel Truffles for guests to enjoy – they were recently announced as 2023 Product of The Year, so you know they're gonna be delish!

The Deets

When: Monday 13th February (of course!)

Where: The Sugar Club, 8 Leeson St, Dublin 2 (map)

Time: Doors 7pm sharp

What: Movie fun, games, prizes and surprises

Tickets: €20+ booking fee

Spaces for this event are limited, so get your tickets here before they're gone.

