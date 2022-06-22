Hipkey café to host weekly evening for budding writers

They say everyone has one novel inside them.

It should be no surprise, given that my job is literally writing, that I am absolutely buzzing to check out this weekly writerly evening at Hipkey Café. The Sandyford spot aims to host this evening every Tuesday from 6pm; it will be split into two one hour sessions and people have the choice of joining one or both of them.

From 6pm to 7pm, session one kicks off for an hour of writing, with prompts and support provided. Session two begins at 7pm, and encourages people to share their work, whether that be prose, poetry, music, or whatever it is you have.

Sharing is not mandatory; you can go and just listen to the other creators if you would prefer. Both sessions will have coffee, tea, and treats available; creating is hungry work after all.

The first of these evenings kicked off on Tuesday 21st June and appeared to be a huge hit. If you have been working on a manuscript forever, or can't manage to get that poem to the sweet spot it needs for submission, then this weekly evening at Hipkey café could be a godsent for you.

Plus, it's always nice to be surrounded by like-minded people. If you have any questions, feel free to send them a direct message.

Header image via Instagram/hipkeycafe

