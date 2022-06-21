'I'm devastated... but not totally surprised'- Dublin woman ordered to remove mural from home

Dublin homeowner Cathy McGovern has said she's "disappointed but not totally surprised" after being ordered to remove a mural from the front of her house by An Bord Pleanála.

The specially commissioned artwork depicts two ballerinas mid-dance wearing boxing gloves, and was painted by Irish visual artist Solus on the front of Ms McGovern's period home in Sandycove.

Speaking on Newstalk Breakfast this morning, she said:

I'm devastated, I am really disappointed but not totally surprised.

I guess it's your head and your heart: I'm a libertarian, so in my heart I think you pay your mortgage, you pay your taxes, you maintain your house.

And if you want to go and get a tin of paint and paint your house, you should be able to do what you want with that.

So in principle I think you should - in practice, I can understand that then people might paint things that the community don't want or that are undesirable - and it's useful to have a process to moderate that.

Cathy said the idea for the ballerina mural came to her during lockdown, as a way to introduce "some colour and some art" into the local community. She added that her neighbours "absolutely love it".

