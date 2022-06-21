How to appeal the Fibbers/Murrays/Living Room beer garden development

The Holiday Inn Express off O'Connell Street have been granted planning permission for the development of the courtyard currently shared by Fibbers, Murrays and The Living Room.

The proposed development would see the well known beer garden replaced by a six-storey extension for the hotel, providing an additional 95 hotel rooms.

Approval for the extension has been widely criticised by Dubliners, with politicians, punters and everyone in between expressing their disappointment online. Many have raised the very valid point that at this rate, there's going to be nothing for the people staying in these hotels to actually do in Dublin.

While planning permission has been granted by Dublin City Council (DCC) for the development, it is possible to lodge an appeal with An Bord Pleanála in an attempt to reverse the decision. Now that the planning authority (DCC) has made its decision, there's a strict four week time limit to make an appeal within.

If you would like to make an appeal, the Bord Pleanála WEBSITE has outlined the following guidelines:

Any person can make an observation if they are not already a participant in the appeal. You can only make an observation if someone has made a valid appeal on a planning authority’s decision on a planning application.

Specific instructions for how to lodge an observation on a planning appeal are available HERE. Steps include uploading a document containing your name, address and reasons/arguments for the observation and paying a fee of €50. Certain organisations or individuals qualify for reduced fees on appeals or referrals, and no fees on observations or submissions. A full list of these is available HERE.

Header image via Instagram/thelivingroomdublin

