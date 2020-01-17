Close

Hodges Figgis to host Harry Potter book night next month

By Sarah Finnan

January 17, 2020 at 9:52am

Witches, wizards, muggles, squibs - all welcome.

Calling all Potterheads - Hodges Figgis is hosting a Harry Potter book night next month, and it’s going to be magical. I mean with a name like that, it wouldn't be hard to imagine you're wandering the streets of Hogsmeade.

The oldest bookshop in Dublin’s fair city (also one of the oldest in the whole world!), the beloved bookstore will open its doors for a night of reading, games, crafts and fun.

There will be no foolish wand-waving or silly incantations though so behave.

Inspired by the wizarding world of Harry Potter, the event will feature a special crafts area where kids (that includes big kids too) can make their own bookmarks - be it a Hogwarts necktie in your house colours or a book-eating bookmark resembling your favourite dragon…get creative.

Triwizard Tournament themed, fancy dress is strongly encouraged so draw on those lightning-shaped scars and don your fanciest robes.

Taking place at Hodges Figgis on Thursday, February 6th from 3pm to 6pm.

