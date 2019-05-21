Hugely Popular Dublin Band Fontaines D.C. And Six Other Acts Added To Forbidden Fruit Line-Up

Dublin band Fontaines D.C. are just one of seven new acts that have been added to the line-up for Forbidden Fruit.

The band described by NME as ‘punk’s next great hope’ will take to the Kilmainham stage on the Monday of the June Bank Holiday weekend. If you’re in any doubt as to the talents of these lads, their two Vicar Street shows for later this year were snapped up in minutes and the only other festival they are playing this year is All Together Now which is also sold out.

That means that Forbidden Fruit will be your only opportunity to catch great songs like the one below live this year.

Fontaines D.C. are just one of seven new acts to be added to the Forbidden Fruit line-up, alongside Chaos In The CBD, Lava La Rue, Mathman, Al Gibbs, Kodu and Malaki.

The new additions will join already-confirmed acts such as Elbow, Skepta, Mura Masa, Saint Sister and Ry X over what is sure to be one of the most memorable festivals of the summer.

More information on Forbidden Fruit can be found here.