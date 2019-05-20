You Can Bring Your Dog To This ‘Painting With Pints’ Event

Pints, painting and dogs. Okay, that’s a lot to take in, but there is an event on in Dublin where those three things actually come together.

Paint By The Pints is introducing an interesting twist to their already unique drinking-painting experience. And that twist, my friends, is dogs.

Paint By The Pints takes place in MVP on Merchant’s Quay and you don’t need any experience to take part.

So, how does it work?

You’re guided step-by-step through the whole process, so if you’ve never painted before, don’t be stressing. You’re also given a free drink as well so you can have a pint while you embrace your inner DiVinci.

Speaking about the BYODog edition of the event, Britt from Paint By The Pints said, “Sunday scaries are real. Doing something on a Sunday afternoon that is fun and relaxing can start the week off on a high. Weekends are for family, friends, and pets are a huge part of that!

“A lot of people spend Sunday at the dog park or snuggled up on the couch with their pup. Now, you can bring them with you to an event. We always get asked if you can only come if you have a dog. Not at all! Animal lovers are welcome. It is 2 hours of dog mania with each puppy sizing the others up, making friends and looking for treats.”

The doggy edition of the event is on once a month and the summer dates are July 14, August 11, & September 8.

All materials are provided, so no need to bring anything with you. Just your lovely selves and your lovely dogs.

Every beautiful painting created, and even the not-so-beautiful paintings created, translates to a €1 donation to the DSPCA.

Tickets are €35 and if you want to book a spot or find out more, you can do so here.

Image Source: Instagram.