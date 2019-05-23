د . إAEDSRر . س

Irish Rail Is Putting On A Heap Of Extra Trains For The Spice Girls Concert

The Spice Girls are rolling into town this weekend with an expected 75,000 people expected to watch them strut their stuff at Croke Park.

That means the number of people buzzing about Drumcondra afterwards will be a hell of a lot more than a usual Friday night. Thankfully, Irish Rail is on hand to help fans make their way home after spicing up their lives at GAA HQ.

There will be extra services on the Maynooth commuter line from Drumcondra as well as extra DARTs from Connolly to Howth and Greystones. As well as that, there will be late-night services from Heuston to Galway (12.30am serving Tullamore, Athlone, Ballinasloe, Athenry and Oranmore) and Heuston to Cork (12.40am serving Portlaoise, Limerick Junction, Charleville and Mallow). These inter-city services need to be booked in advance.

Now you’ve no excuse for your mammy to find you crawling in the door at 6am. More information on the additional services can be found here.

