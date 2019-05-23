These Are The Dublin Topshop Stores Proposed For Closure

Topshop is set to close 23 stores across Ireland and the UK as part of a rescue plan for the company.

Other stores in Sir Philip Green’s Arcadia Group such as Topman, Miss Selfridge, Dorothy Perkins, Evans and Wallis are also set to close.

Ahead of a meeting with creditors on June 5, a company statement said ‘No UK or Irish trading locations will close in the short term, and employees and suppliers will continue to be paid on time and in full.

‘The Group is committed to keeping redundancy levels to a minimum. The locations which have been identified for potential closure employ 520 people.

“Every effort will be made to redeploy affected colleagues within the business where possible, and any staff unable to be assigned a position elsewhere in the Group will be eligible for applicable redundancy payments.’

The stores proposed to close in Dublin are:

Henry Street: Evans, Wallis

St Stephen’s Green: Topshop, Miss Selfridge

Jervis: Topshop, Topman

Liffey Valley: Wallis

Dorothy Perkins and Evans in Cork and Miss Selfridge in Galway are also set to close.