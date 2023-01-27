Jameson launch new 'Early House' at secret location in Dublin

The secret event will feature a live performance from an international super star.

Jameson is launching its interpretation of The Early House, complete with a great official slogan: Get in early, get home early. Offering a selection of low and no-alcohol cocktails on the night, Marketing Director for Irish Distillers Jessica Norris commented on the event:

"We hope the Jameson Early House demonstrates to consumers the importance of enjoying a night out with friends in a responsible way while allowing them to have maximum fun at the same time. We are flipping the traditional early house narrative on its head by offering consumers the opportunity of a great night out 'early doors'. We will open early in the evening and close early without losing any of the buzz and excitement of a great night. We will also be serving up some delicious low and no drinks options for guests to enjoy.”

To celebrate the launch of The Early House, Jameson are giving the chance to win tickets to the experience, which is taking place at a secret location, and will feature a live performance from an international super star. So yes, the where and the who are still very much a surprise, but what we do know is that it will take place somewhere in the Dublin City Centre, starting at 7pm sharp on Tuesday, 31 January. To apply for tickets to the secret gig, click through right here.

