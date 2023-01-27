Gareth Gates to play Squidward in Dublin performance of Spongebob The Musical

Yes, really. The resemblance is uncanny.

The Spongebob Musical is officially coming to Dublin this year and as we get excited to bring our little ones to see Bikini Bottom on the stage, there's something for the adults to enjoy too.

The iconic 2000s singer Gareth Gates is set to star in the Tony Award-nominated musical in the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre, alongside RuPaul’s Drag Race star Divina de Campo.

The musical is set to premiere on May 9th and will run until May 13th, with tickers starting from €21.50.

All about our favourite cartoon growing up, we'll be able to take a trip to Bikini Bottom in person as we visit the pineapple under the sea.

After becoming a Broadway hit, SpongeBob SquarePants is bringing his singing and dancing to the stage here and trust us when we say, you won't want to miss it - especially if you've got a few little ones.

In this show, the citizens of Bikini Bottom discover that a volcano will soon erupt and destroy all they know, leaving SpongeBob and his friends to sort it all out and save their home.

As lives are now at stake, the most unexpected hero rises to the occasion and with the power of optimism, he might just save their world.

This must see musical of 2023 is based on the original Nickelodeon series, written by Kyle Jarrow and Tina Landau, featuring original songs by Yolanda Adams, Steven Tyler and Joe Perry of Aerosmith, Sara Bareilles, Jonathan Coulton, Alex Ebert of Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeros, The Flaming Lips, Lady A, Cyndi Lauper, John Legend, Panic! At the Disco, Plain White T’s, They Might Be Giants and T.I.

There are also some songs by David Bowie, Tom Kenny and Andy Paley, so it's definitely going to feature quite a few bops.

In this upcoming performance of the show, Gareth will play Squidward while Davina is set to play Plankton.

Joining them is Lewis Cornay as Spongebob, Irfan Damani as Patrick, Chrissie Bhima as Sandy and Richard J Hunt as Mr. Krabs.

