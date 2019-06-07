Keane Have Announced A Dublin Gig For Later This Year

Back in the 2000s, with the famous Britpop movement of the previous decade apparently dead, a number of UK bands emerged to carry the torch into the new millennium.

Leading the way were Coldplay but other pretenders included the likes of Kaiser Chiefs, Franz Ferdinand and Razorlight. Another band that rose to prominence were Keane whose soft rock sound provided an alternative to the brasher image of some of their peers.

Well, fans will be pleased to know that the quartet have announced a new album, seven years after their previous one, as well as a tour which will include a date at Dublin’s Olympia Theatre.

Our new album ‘Cause and Effect’ will be out Sept 20th. Check out 'The Way I Feel' now. We’re heading on tour for the 1st time since 2013 & hope to see you along the way. For dates, ticket info & to pre-order the album for early ticket access: https://t.co/U1RHyIFR0A pic.twitter.com/hFOrhLzdAo — Keane (@keaneofficial) June 6, 2019

The final show of the group’s run will take place at the Dame Street venue on Tuesday October 8 and tickets will go on sale on Friday June 14. Let’s just hope everybody hasn’t changed too much by then.

