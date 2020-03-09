Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

  • Home /

  • What's On /

  • Lewis Capaldi in Dublin - Stage times and where you can go for FREE afterwards

Lewis Capaldi in Dublin - Stage times and where you can go for FREE afterwards

By James Fenton

March 9, 2020 at 1:18pm

Share:

Lewis Capaldi is currently in Dublin to perform two shows at the 3 Arena and thanks to Copper Face Jacks, fans won't have to call it an early night tonight.

The Harcourt Street hotspot is offering people with Lewis Capaldi tickets free entry before midnight tonight after the second of the Scottish singer's two shows at the 3 Arena.

Capaldi's show at the Docklands venue last night was well-received and tonight is sure to be no different. The Scottish singer is due on stage at 9pm, after performances by Donna Missal (7pm) and Alec Benjamin (8pm).

It's no surprise that Coppers have put the aforementioned offer on given that Capaldi has previously stated that he's the proud owner of a much-coveted Coppers gold card. It remains to be seen if he ventures that direction himself tonight but after performing two sold-out shows, he'll certainly have earned a pint or two.

Sure why not call in Before You Go, Lewis?

READ NEXT: Six Handy Places To Eat Before A Gig At The 3 Arena

 

Share:

Latest articles

Dublin restaurant forced to close last month due to evidence of rat droppings

WIN: Sandymount Hotel overnight package and tickets to Planet Earth at the 3Arena

WATCH: Dublin comedian gets MMA class from John Kavanagh and there's serious room for improvement

The best new Dublin restaurant openings we've checked out in 2020

You may also love

Book of Mormon confirms Dublin show - and we don't have to wait long

A class Father Ted Quiz is coming to DTwo next month

Niall Horan adds Halloween Dublin date due to 'phenomenal demand'

Ricky Gervais responds after Dublin date sells out in minutes

Latest podcast

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the best of your city straight to your inbox.

I'd like to receive news and exclusive offers from Lovin Dublin including competitions, products, commercial partners and activities. By submitting this form you agree to our T&Cs and our privacy policy