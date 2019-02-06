A Dublin Bar Is Hosting A 'Shred Your Ex' Party On Valentine's Weekend

If you've recently come out of a relationship you've probably already resigned yourself to laying low during Valentine's festivities this year.

Well, thanks to The Liquor Rooms, that need not be the case. For the third year running, the Wellington Quay venue will be hosting a Shred Your Ex party for all those scorned lovers looking to put the past behind them once and for all.

Taking place on Friday February 15, the event is described as an 'immersive evening aimed at bringing people together to have a look back and laugh at failed romances over delicious cocktails.'

Bar staff will be on hand to shred old photos of your ex and there will also be plenty of prizes and complimentary drinks on offer for those with the most horrific break-up stories. Be warned, they will be read aloud but with a supportive crowd behind you it'll be the perfect way to ditch memories of your old flame forever.

A live DJ and comedy acts will complete the line-up for what's sure to a craic-filled evening. Shred Your Ex gets underway at 8pm and is completely free of charge.

