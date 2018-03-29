Maxi Jazz From Faithless Has Announced A Gig At The Bowery In Rathmines

Throughout the late 90s and early 2000s, British groups like Underworld, The Prodigy and the Chemical Brothers helped to bring dance music into the mainstream with their anthemic, chart-topping sounds.

At the forefront of this movement were Faithless, a three-piece group who sprang into the limelight upon the release of their hugely successful Insomnia in 1995.

Made up of vocalist Maxi Jazz, along with Sister Bliss and Rollo (later to become notable as the brother of Dido), the group produced a number of further hits over the next decade or so but now appear to be focusing on solo projects which is good news for Dubliners looking for something to do over the May Bank Holiday.

Yep, Mr Jazz himself has confirmed a gig at The Bowery in Rathmines, a venue which has now made a name for itself as one of the best spots for live music in Dublin.

A post on TheBowery.ie reads:

'Maxi Jazz is a dance music pioneer along with Sister Bliss and Rollo, his compatriots in Faithless, who’ve swept all before, over a twenty-year career, with timeless anthems and compelling live shows. 'What’s less well known is that Maxi has been a DJ since 1984 and has a vast vinyl collection that he’s been selecting (and scratching!) for many a year. 'From the era of soul weekenders, local sound system crews and pirate radio, Maxi’s musical bent is based on party music over the last 30 years and using the microphone and old school turntable technique to involve and engage his followers. 'More often than not, creating a live vocal version of Insomnia while playing his own B-side of that track and more. Reggae, funk, soul, hiphop plus those tunes that take you straight back to another era then right back up to date. No techno.. Just great music! Like the good old days.'

Tickets for the show on Sunday May 6 cost €22.50 and given the intimate setting of The Bowery, they're likely to sell out fast. Be sure to let your mates know and nab your tickets by clicking here.

