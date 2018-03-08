Food and Drink

Here's Everything We Know About The New Five Guys On George's Street

Last weekend, the burger lovers of Dublin were sent into a right tizzy when Five Guys hinted that it would be opening a new branch in the capital to go with its hugely popular outlet in the Dundrum Town Centre. 

The American chain has been a massive hit since arriving in the capital in October 2016 and while the new location was not revealed in the post, it's now become apparent that it will be situated on George's Street in the city. 

It's fair to say this is unreal news for people who find that Dundrum is a tad too much of a trek to get their fix of sumptuous Stateside flavours. So what else do we know about the new city centre Five Guys? Read on!

When's it opening?

Pretty soon, actually. Five Guys are hoping to open their George's Street branch at the end of May.

What's the capacity? 

Five Guys on George's Steeet will be an 80-seater restaurant meaning there will be plenty of space for people to chow down on juicy burgers and delicious milkshakes. 

Are there any jobs going? 

Sure it says so in the pic above unless you haven't been paying attention? There certainly are and Five Guys hopes to employ 70 to 80 people between full and part-time staff. 

How do I get involved?

Five Guys will be hosting an open recruitment day at the end of April so be sure to keep an eye on its social channels. 

So there you have it. All going to plan, city centre dwellers barely have to wait a couple of months before wrapping their hands around some of the best burgers and hot dogs in the land. Not that we're counting the days or anything.

Another welcome addition to the already bustling Dublin burger scene.

