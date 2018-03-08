Here's Everything We Know About The New Five Guys On George's Street

Last weekend, the burger lovers of Dublin were sent into a right tizzy when Five Guys hinted that it would be opening a new branch in the capital to go with its hugely popular outlet in the Dundrum Town Centre.

EXCITING NEWS... A new Dublin Five Guys is on the way! Keep an eye on our social channels for more information very soon 👀🙌 #FiveGuysIreland pic.twitter.com/EwG0EsjOrg — Five Guys Ireland (@FiveGuysIre) March 23, 2018

The American chain has been a massive hit since arriving in the capital in October 2016 and while the new location was not revealed in the post, it's now become apparent that it will be situated on George's Street in the city.

Just as @boojum_dublin open on George’s Street, I see close by in the old Dunnes Home, another fast food place is opening - Five Guys @FiveGuysUK. Personally I’ve never eaten in either, vegetarian/vegan options are limited. pic.twitter.com/QCVp3zCvOh — Patrick Mooney (@PatrickMooney) March 24, 2018

It's fair to say this is unreal news for people who find that Dundrum is a tad too much of a trek to get their fix of sumptuous Stateside flavours. So what else do we know about the new city centre Five Guys? Read on!

A post shared by @fiveguysireland on Mar 8, 2018 at 5:13am PST

When's it opening?

Pretty soon, actually. Five Guys are hoping to open their George's Street branch at the end of May.

And people say Wednesday is the hardest day of the week 🤤 #FiveGuysDundrum

(📸: ambervsfood | Instagram) pic.twitter.com/EEcjgEQQu8 — Five Guys Ireland (@FiveGuysIre) March 28, 2018

What's the capacity?

Five Guys on George's Steeet will be an 80-seater restaurant meaning there will be plenty of space for people to chow down on juicy burgers and delicious milkshakes.

One for everybody, teamwork makes the dream work 💪 #FiveGuysDundrum pic.twitter.com/zWFPmjNCnk — Five Guys Ireland (@FiveGuysIre) January 18, 2018

Are there any jobs going?

Sure it says so in the pic above unless you haven't been paying attention? There certainly are and Five Guys hopes to employ 70 to 80 people between full and part-time staff.

Hobbies include unwrapping Five Guys burger foil 😉 #FiveGuysDundrum

(📹: hiwaghobadi | Instagram) pic.twitter.com/Q9sFlVevZy — Five Guys Ireland (@FiveGuysIre) February 25, 2018

The guys and gals of #Dundrum are in full swing serving up the best burgers in town...💪 #FiveGuysDundrum pic.twitter.com/bBvhKh1WY8 — Five Guys Ireland (@FiveGuysIre) January 13, 2018

How do I get involved?

Five Guys will be hosting an open recruitment day at the end of April so be sure to keep an eye on its social channels.

So there you have it. All going to plan, city centre dwellers barely have to wait a couple of months before wrapping their hands around some of the best burgers and hot dogs in the land. Not that we're counting the days or anything.

Another welcome addition to the already bustling Dublin burger scene.

