What's On

McGowans Of Phibsboro Is Putting On An Entire 'Girls Weekend' With Loads Of Drinks Specials

Who run the world?

Screen Shot 2018 04 23 At 16 37 07

Who run the world? Why, girls, of course. 

To celebrate this fact, one of Dublin's premier late night venues is putting on a whole weekend dedicated to the ladies. McGowans of Phibsboro has long been known *the* place to dance through the night on the northside and this weekend, the girls of Dublin will be able to enjoy some Prosecco, gin specials and cocktail specials while they're at it.

Screen Shot 2018 04 23 At 16 50 43

As well as that, the venue will be offering complimentary reserved areas just for girls and has promised that girls will take over the tunes throughout the weekend.

Girls Weekend at McGowans starts this Thursday, April 26 and runs all the way to Sunday April 29. More information can be found here

READ NEXT: QUIZ: Can You Name All Of These Grafton Street Shops In Less Than A Minute?

Is there ever such thing as a Kardashian Koincidence? We chat about celebrity "leak" culture on this week's Before Brunch podcast below. Subscribe here

mcgowans Phibsboro girls weekend
James Fenton

Written By

James Fenton

Contact me - james@lovin.com

Comments

What's On

Read More in What's On
McGowans Of Phibsboro Is Putting On An Entire 'Girls Weekend' With Loads Of Drinks Specials
McGowans Of Phibsboro Is Putting On An Entire 'Girls Weekend' With Loads Of Drinks Specials
This David Attenborough-Themed Party Is Happening In Dublin Next Month — And It Looks More Savage Than A Bengal Tiger
This David Attenborough-Themed Party Is Happening In Dublin Next Month — And It Looks More Savage Than A Bengal Tiger
Liverpool Legend Ian Rush Will Be Meeting Fans At A Dublin Shopping Centre On Monday
Liverpool Legend Ian Rush Will Be Meeting Fans At A Dublin Shopping Centre On Monday
Six Things To Do In Dublin This Weekend Now That Winter Is FINALLY Over
Six Things To Do In Dublin This Weekend Now That Winter Is FINALLY Over
Le Galaxie And Other Music Stars Will Perform At A 'Together For Yes' Concert In May
Le Galaxie And Other Music Stars Will Perform At A 'Together For Yes' Concert In May
Chupi Is Throwing A Party To Celebrate Its 5th Birthday - Here's How You Can Attend
Chupi Is Throwing A Party To Celebrate Its 5th Birthday - Here's How You Can Attend
A Greystones Theatre Will Be Showing The Royal Wedding Live On The Big Screen
A Greystones Theatre Will Be Showing The Royal Wedding Live On The Big Screen
PICS: There's A Ridiculous Amount Of Harry Styles Fans Already Queueing At The 3 Arena
PICS: There's A Ridiculous Amount Of Harry Styles Fans Already Queueing At The 3 Arena
Dublin Has A Brand New Tourist Attraction With A View That Hasn't Been Seen For Almost 50 Years
Dublin Has A Brand New Tourist Attraction With A View That Hasn't Been Seen For Almost 50 Years
This Lovely Little Pub In The Strawberry Beds Just Oozes Charm
This Lovely Little Pub In The Strawberry Beds Just Oozes Charm
Together For Yes Has Announced A Fundraising Gig At The Olympia Next Month
Together For Yes Has Announced A Fundraising Gig At The Olympia Next Month
Miss Out On Arctic Monkeys Tickets? They've Just Announced A SECOND Dublin Date
Miss Out On Arctic Monkeys Tickets? They've Just Announced A SECOND Dublin Date
McGowans Of Phibsboro Is Putting On An Entire 'Girls Weekend' With Loads Of Drinks Specials
What's On

McGowans Of Phibsboro Is Putting On An Entire 'Girls Weekend' With Loads Of Drinks Specials
Aer Lingus Is Doing Something Awful Sound For Leinster Rugby Fans
News

Aer Lingus Is Doing Something Awful Sound For Leinster Rugby Fans
PICS: Everyone Is Saying The Same Thing About This Clamped Garda Car In Dublin
Dublin

PICS: Everyone Is Saying The Same Thing About This Clamped Garda Car In Dublin
Dublin Fire Brigade Has Issued A Stern Warning To Those Leaving Litter On Sunny Days
News

Dublin Fire Brigade Has Issued A Stern Warning To Those Leaving Litter On Sunny Days

These Pictures Show The Disgraceful State That The Canal Was Left In Last Night
Dublin

These Pictures Show The Disgraceful State That The Canal Was Left In Last Night
STOP EVERYTHING: A New Cheese Pop-Up Has Landed In Dublin And We Need To Eat Everything
Food and Drink

STOP EVERYTHING: A New Cheese Pop-Up Has Landed In Dublin And We Need To Eat Everything
An 'IKEA Of Sports Equipment' Discount Store Is Coming To Dublin
Dublin

An 'IKEA Of Sports Equipment' Discount Store Is Coming To Dublin
10 Photos That Prove Dublin Is The Place To Be On A Sunny Day
Dublin

10 Photos That Prove Dublin Is The Place To Be On A Sunny Day

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018 Lovin Dublin