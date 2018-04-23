McGowans Of Phibsboro Is Putting On An Entire 'Girls Weekend' With Loads Of Drinks Specials

Who run the world? Why, girls, of course.

To celebrate this fact, one of Dublin's premier late night venues is putting on a whole weekend dedicated to the ladies. McGowans of Phibsboro has long been known *the* place to dance through the night on the northside and this weekend, the girls of Dublin will be able to enjoy some Prosecco, gin specials and cocktail specials while they're at it.

As well as that, the venue will be offering complimentary reserved areas just for girls and has promised that girls will take over the tunes throughout the weekend.

Girls Weekend at McGowans starts this Thursday, April 26 and runs all the way to Sunday April 29. More information can be found here.

READ NEXT: QUIZ: Can You Name All Of These Grafton Street Shops In Less Than A Minute?

Is there ever such thing as a Kardashian Koincidence? We chat about celebrity "leak" culture on this week's Before Brunch podcast below. Subscribe here