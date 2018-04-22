QUIZ: Can You Name All Of These Grafton Street Shops In Less Than A Minute?

It's tougher than you'd think...

If you're anything like us, you've battled your way down Grafton Street hundreds of times in your life. But how well do you know it?

If you're an observant person, our little quiz on the shops of Dublin's busiest shopping street should be a doddle! If you ain't, then you're screwed.

Let's put your knowledge to the test.

How'd you fare? Let us know in the comments.

READ NEXT: 10 Infuriating Types Of Walker You Will Always Encounter On Grafton Street