Niall Horan adds second RHK gig date due to demand

Calling all Niall Horan fans.

The former One Direction singer announced some of his biggest shows to date in June and is "beyond thrilled" to be getting back to the stage.

The 29-year-old is set to play the 3Arena in Dublin for three nights in February, playing shows on the 23rd, 24th, and 25th, and recently announced he'd be headlining Kilmainham in August.

He will now perform on Friday, August 23rd and Saturday, August 24th at Royal Hospital Kilmainham (RHK).

He said: "My favourite thing in the world is being on tour. Performing my songs for my fans and sharing those incredible moments together are the reason why I write music in the first place. This is going to be my best tour yet and I cannot wait to see all of you ‘lovers’ on the road in 2024.

"There’s nothing better than watching the crowd sing back to you with all that emotion on their faces and knowing that they’re attaching the song to something meaningful in their own lives. To me, that’s always the greatest thing that can ever come from songwriting."

Announcing the tour, Niall tweeted: "I am beyond thrilled to announce The Show Live On Tour 2024! It's been far too long and I can't wait to see your beautiful faces."

Don't stall too long if you want to nab tickets - they're on sale on Ticketmaster.

This article originally appeared on HER

