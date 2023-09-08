Landmark Lucan pub reopens after major refurbishment

The neighbourhood haunt has undergone an expensive looking revamp.

If you're a Lucan local who hasn't paid a visit to The Lord Lucan in a while, it could be time to schedule a night out or pub grub date so you can check out the impressive makeover the bar has been treated to.

The well established local has been serving the area for decades - a typical Dublin suburb pub with plenty of well polished dark wood and an assortment of curved leather seats. However, the interiors have now been upgraded with plenty of the pubs' original charm still firmly intact.

Detailed, teal blue panelling adorns the walls with warm backlights shining through shelves of neatly stacked, golden whiskey bottles. Medieval-style chandeliers hang from the high ceilings to make you feel like an extra in the pub scene of Beauty and the Beast, where Gaston is skullin' pints and wooing maidens. It's glam, it's welcoming, while somehow managing to be modern and traditional at the same time.

The refurb has also brought with it a substantial beer garden, just in time for the unexpected Indian Summer which has been so kindly thrust upon us.

The Lord Lucan is also serving up a tasty new menu of pub grub with cocktails to accompany, and of course, the creamy, glass-coating pints its known and loved for.

The pub is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner and is located by Finnstown Shopping Centre. Keep up with them via Instagram.

Header image via Instagram/The Lord Lucan Pub

