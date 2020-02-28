Close

  • Niall Horan has announced a 3 Arena show as part of his 2020 tour

By James Fenton

February 28, 2020 at 9:28am

Niall Horan will play Dublin's 3 Arena this autumn as part of his Nice To Meet Ya tour, it has been announced this morning.

Fans will be able to see Niall Horan perform at The Docklands venue on Friday, October 30, just three days after he plays thE SSE Arena in Belfast.

The Mullingar man's second album Heartbreak Weather will be released on March 13 and will feature the singles Nice To Meet Ya, Put A Little Love On Me and No Judgement.

Horan will be supported on his tour by English musician Maisie Peters, whose song Smile recently featured on the soundtrack for the movie Birds Of Prey, starring Margot Robbie.

Pre-sale tickets for Niall Horan's 3 Arena show will be available from March 3 at 9am before they go on general sale on March 6. More information can be found here.

