A Dublin pub has launched an intense 'Man v Burger' eating challenge

Looking for a burger challenge in Dublin? Look no further because an actual beast of a burger challenge has just arrived in the Swords.

Hogs & Heifers has launched the Beast Burger eating challenge and the sandwich in question pretty much looks like it would topple over before you were able to tuck in.

Hogs & Heifers told Lovin Dublin that the Man v Hogs Burger Challenge requires participants to 'consume six 6oz beef burgers, six portions of pulled pork, six layers of bacon, melted cheddar cheese, gherkins, tomato, topped with steakhouse onions, all served on a pretzel bun plus drink a pint of beer or pint of non-alcoholic beer.'

Those who reckon they're up to the challenge have 30 minutes to finish the whole lot, 'from the time the food and pint is dropped to your table.' There is no sharing or toilet breaks allowed and the challenge is only open to those over the age of 18. Sorry, kiddos.

The best part is that the dish is absolutely free, once you finish it of course. If you fail to get it all down you, it will cost you €38, which is pretty reasonable for the amount of food involved.

The challenge is open at Hogs & Heifers, which is located at Airside Retail Park in Swords, seven days a week. If you manage to take it on and live to tell the tale, be sure to let us know.

