NOW dublinbikes celebrate World Car Free Day with free 1 day ticket

To celebrate World Car Free Day (22nd September kids, pop it in the diary) - Dublin City Council, NOW and JCDecaux have announced that NOW dublinbikes 1 day tickets will be free to all customers.

If you're looking to cut down on spending and do your bit for Mother Earth (to say the aul girl has been through it recently would be an understatement), getting into the habit of cycling over driving is a great place to start.

Avail of the free 1 day ticket offer and enjoy 24 hours unlimited free journeys under 30 minutes by signing up to the NOW dublinbikes app, choosing the one day ticket option and entering the code NOWDBS. If you're already a customer, fear not - you can take advantage of the offer too. Just download the app via Google Play or the app store on Apple, if you haven't done so already.

Once you're all signed up, the city's your oyster - head up to Phoenix Park, make the most of the new cycle lanes along the Dun Laoghaire seafront, pedal along the banks of the Grand Canal - the options are endless. With the dreaded schools traffic back in full swing, ditching the car and getting out on two wheels is more appealing than ever - particularly when it's free to do so.

***NO REPRODUCTION FEE****15/09/2022 Pictured at a photocall on James's Street to announce NOW dublinbikes 1 day free ticket to celebrate World Car Free Day, which takes places on 22nd September are Brendan O'Brien, Head of Technical Services, Dublin City Council, Joanne Grant, Managing Director JCDecaux Ireland, Deirdre Kelly, Walking & Cycling Officer, Dublin City Council, Lord Mayor of Dublin, Caroline Conroy and Mick Forry, Director of NOW. Picture Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin.

Outside of Car Free Day, a 1 day ticket will usually set you back €3.50, and gets you unlimited journeys up to 30 minutes, over a 24 hour period. After 30 minutes, rental charges apply.

The hope is that making the 1 day ticket option free on World Car Free Day will encourage more people to sign up and take a bash at city cycling, on September 22nd and beyond. You could be surprised at how handy your commute to work, journey to visit friends or jaunt into town is on a bike, and the benefits of cycling over driving are pretty much endless - no more patrolling every petrol station in Dublin trying to find the cheapest fuel costs, no more emission guilt, no more traffic jam-induced meltdowns behind the wheel - you'll thank yourself for giving it a go at the very least!

There's also a hybrid electric version, e-dublinbikes, available to annual subscribers for an additional annual fee of €60 per annum - a handy option for commuters looking for a quick and environmentally friendly way of getting around the city. Just a gentle push on the pedals and you're off! Greta would be proud.

