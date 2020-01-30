Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is be screened in a Dublin pub tonight

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood was one of the must-see movies in 2019 but if you missed it in the cinema you'll get another chance to watch it in Dublin tonight.

The Villager pub in Chapelizod is putting on a screening of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and if you've got nothing else on this Thursday evening, you won't find many better ways to spend your time.

The Quentin Tarantino-directed flick tells the story of 1950s Hollywood star Rick Dalton, played by Leonardo DiCaprio, who struggles with a personal crisis as he enters the autumn of his career in the 1960s. He is accompanied by his stunt double Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt) as the pair navigate the pitfalls that come with being aging Tinseltown idols in a rapidly-changing environment. Oh, and Rick lives next door to Roman Polanski and Sharon Tate, whose names will forever be associated with the infamous Manson murders of 1969.

The Villager will be showing OUATIH from 8pm tonight and if you haven't seen it, it's highly recommended you go along even for Brad Pitt's brilliant performance alone. The actor provides his usual brooding energy with some great laughs thrown in for good measure and he's already been acknowledged for his role with the Best Supporting Actor gong at the Golden Globes.

The Villager's regular movie nights have always gone down well and a few months ago they showed The Irishman in the pub. There's bound to be plenty more where that came from.

The Villager is served by plenty of Dublin Bus routes including the 26, 66, 66a, 66b, 66e and 67 and the screening is due to finish around 10.40pm.

More information can be found here.