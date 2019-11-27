A Chapelizod pub is showing 'The Irishman' on a big screen tonight

It's the movie everyone is talking about and just this morning The Irishman was finally released on Netflix.

Alongside a limited run in cinemas, the film is now available for people to screen from the comfort of their sofas but why should you succumb to such a mundane existence when you could watch it down the pub with like-minded movie buffs?

The Villager pub in Chapelizod is offering people the chance to do just that this evening with a showing of The Irishman on its large screen complete with surround sound. According to the Facebook event, the screening will get underway at 7.30pm this evening, which is sure to place you among the first to catch the critically-acclaimed flick on these shores.

The cast of The Irishman is about as star-studded you can get with director Martin Scorcese working alongside Robert DeNiro, Al Pacino, Joe Pesci and Anna Paquin to name just a few. Since its release, it has garnered hugely favourable reviews from critics with TIME magazine calling it 'masterful' and RogerEbert.com saying that 'you feel every one of De Niro’s years in his haunting performance.'

At nearly three-and-half-hours long, it's pretty much the same amount of time you'd spend in a pub anyway and you can't get much more cosy than The Villager pub, nestled at the bottom of Knockmaroon Hill in Chapelizod. The movie will be accompanied by complimentary bites and popcorn, which is sure to add to the cinematic experience.

You can check out the trailer for The Irishman below and find more information about tonight's screening here.